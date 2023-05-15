PR Newswire

DENVER, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB), a publicly traded company specializing in innovative technology solutions, announced today its plans to launch an AI bot that will revolutionize bitcoin trading and mining for individuals.

The AI bot will be designed to provide users with a sophisticated, interactive and intuitive system. It will analyze market trends and identify potential trading opportunities, empowering individuals to make informed decisions when it comes to buying and selling bitcoin. Moreover, the bot will be equipped with advanced tools to assist in bitcoin mining, optimizing users' mining operations and maximizing their profits. Vortex Brands Co. plans to offer the AI bot through a subscription-based model in the future.

"We are excited to announce the development of our AI bot that will assist individuals with trading bitcoin and learning more about the cryptocurrency," said Todd Higley, CEO of Vortex Brands Co. "We believe that this is an opportune time to introduce a more efficient and effective way to navigate the complex world of bitcoin trading and mining."

The AI bot is currently in the development phase, and Vortex Brands Co. plans to use ChatGPT as the AI backbone of the bot. With ChatGPT's expertise in natural language processing and Vortex Brands Co.'s focus on innovative technology solutions, the AI bot is expected to provide users with a high-quality product that helps them succeed in bitcoin trading and mining.

Vortex Brands Co. is committed to delivering a cutting-edge AI bot that will provide individuals with the necessary tools to navigate the world of bitcoin trading and mining with ease. The company expects to release the AI bot in the near future with a subscription-based model launching shortly after.

With the rapid growth of cryptocurrencies, the demand for efficient and effective ways of navigating the world of bitcoin trading and mining has increased. Vortex Brands Co.'s AI bot will provide individuals with a unique opportunity to stay ahead of the curve in the competitive world of cryptocurrency.

About Vortex Brands Co.: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company that focuses on cryptocurrency sector, particularly Bitcoin Mining. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.vortexbrands.us or on twitter at https://twitter.com/Vortexbrands.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://minerstat.com/coin/BTC

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements . These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

