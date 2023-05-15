Zenvia Launches Chatbot Tool Integrated with ChatGPT

SÃO PAULO, May 15, 2023

Solution is in Use with a Major Brazilian Insurance Company

Builds on the Previous Integration of Mass Texting Service Solution, Zenvia Attraction, with ChatGPT

SÃO PAULO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX platform in Latin America empowering companies to transform their customer journeys, today announced the integration of ChatGPT with its chatbot tool.

The integration of ChatGPT enables the chatbot to be trained to find internal documents that contain answers to questions that customers may have, increasing the range of answers, and consequently optimizing the customer journey.

Traditional chatbots are designed based on training and question mapping, and require a variety of sample questions and answers to optimize the automation of customer interaction solutions. In contrast, Zenvia's chatbot is automated to reuse documents already created within the company, enabling a wider variety of questions to have automated answers, opening many more doors for the future of the tool. Furthermore, many regional vocabularies previously had to be taught individually to the chatbot and is no longer necessary with the new integration.

Zenvia's chatbot was first launched with a major Brazilian insurance company, who is using the tool to enhance its direct interactions with customers by improving the quality and assertiveness of automatic responses while at the same time, reducing service time. The solution can also be used following the automated phase at the start of contact with a live attendant. The chatbot provides suggestions to the attendant for the possible next steps in the conversation with the customer, serving as a guide document with the answers the customer may have.

Luca Bazuro, CRO at Zenvia, stated, "We are constantly aligning our products to market trends by analyzing how emerging tools can optimize the solutions we offer. The customer experience allied with ChatGPT contributes to the assertiveness of the messages and opens a world of new possibilities in automatic responses, providing more fluid journeys for users, better relationships with the consumer in addition to cost efficiencies."

The chatbot builds on Zenvia's continuing exploration of possibilities to enhance its customers' experiences and journeys with the use of ChatGPT in its solution portfolio. In February 2023, Zenvia launched the integration of its mass texting service solution, Zenvia Attraction with ChatGPT. The tool, which leverages the relationship of companies with their consumers, provides for increasingly personalized and efficient suggestions of messages created for Zenvia client's customers.

In March 2023, Zenvia hosted its first ever "Hack-a-Bot," an internal hackathon for Humanz to develop solutions for the end customer based on the GPT 3.5 tool. The solutions developed during the Hack-a-Bot are already being tested for potential integration with Zenvia's suite of CX solutions, with potential developments including: improved context analysis of the conversation between customer and attendant, grammar evaluation, and customer sentiment analysis.

"This new development is a testament of Zenvia's commitment to innovation and dedication by delivering the most comprehensive CX SaaS platform in Latin America. The CX industry is just beginning to realize the opportunities of generative AI and we look forward to leading the pack," concluded Mr. Bazuro.

For more information on Zenvia's platform with ChatGPT, please visit https://www.zenvia.com/chatgpt/.

About ZENVIA
With operations throughout Latin America and nearly 14,000 clients, ZENVIA is driven by the purpose of empowering companies to create unique experiences for end-consumers through its unified CX SaaS end-to-end platform. ZENVIA empowers companies to transform their existing customer experience from non-scalable, physical and impersonal interactions into highly scalable, digital-first and hyper-contextualized experiences across the customer journey. ZENVIA's platform provides a combination of (i) SaaS focused on campaigns, sales teams, customer service and engagement, (ii) tools, such as software application programming interfaces, or APIs, chatbots, single customer views, journey designers, documents composer and authentication, and (iii) channels, such as SMS, Voice, WhatsApp, Instagram and Webchat. Its comprehensive platform assists customers across multiple use cases, including marketing campaigns, customer acquisition, customer onboarding, warnings, customer services, fraud control, cross-selling and customer retention, among others. ZENVIA's shares are traded on Nasdaq, under the ticker ZENV.

