Spire Global to Provide TrueOcean with Global Maritime Weather Forecast to Aid in Offshore Wind Farm Development

1 hours ago
Spire+Global%2C+Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, has been selected by TrueOcean to provide a 10-day global forecast of maritime weather for its Marine Data Platform (MDP).

TrueOcean, a leading, cloud-based marine data platform that simplifies ocean data management to provide fast and easy access to information for successful offshore wind projects, will use the weather forecasts to help its end customers plan and install offshore wind farms. Spire’s global forecast provides accurate ocean conditions, which is crucial in ensuring operational efficiency and crew safety when planning, constructing, operating and maintaining offshore wind farms. Accurate weather data is also essential for analyzing and verifying acquired subsea survey data within the TrueOcean MDP.

“TrueOcean is excited to partner with Spire Global to ensure that accurate and reliable weather information is available for our clients in the offshore wind industry,” said Frithjof Hennemann, CEO, TrueOcean. “With the addition of Spire's maritime weather forecast, we expand our end users’ ability to integrate their workflows in a single dataspace for data storage, processing and sharing, enabling them to operate more efficiently at every stage of an offshore wind farm’s lifecycle.”

Now recognized as one of the main energy sources to combat climate change, offshore wind energy installed capacity is expected to increase globally to 260 GW or more by 2030, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. This significant growth from current installed capacity of 50 GW is being driven by increased fossil-fuel prices. Governments are looking to accelerate development of renewable energy to meet new greenhouse gas emissions targets, mitigate rising electricity costs and bolster energy security. As a result, the number of countries generating energy from offshore wind is expected to double over the next decade.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has eight offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Singapore. To learn more, visit spire.com.

