PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTCQB: PBFFF) (FRA: AZ0) ("PBFG," "Planet Based Foods" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company will be expanding its product line for the Oregon-based grocery store chain, New Seasons Market ("New Seasons") to include Planet Based Food's Original with Cheese Taquitos and Southwest Style Taquitos across its in-store locations in July 2023.

This announcement is in conjunction with a previous news release (dated August 9, 2022) when the Company announced they would be partnering with New Seasons Market to offer Planet Based Foods' Original Hemp Burger and Green Chili Southwest Burger in the frozen aisle across New Seasons Market store locations. Details pertaining to this release can be found here .

"Our commitment to creating sustainable and nutritious options that are both delicious and promote health and wellness is a driving force behind our brand," said Braelyn Davis, CEO and Co-Founder of Planet Based Foods. "Teaming up with New Seasons Market is a natural fit as they share our values and dedication to providing customers with responsibly sourced, high-quality products. We aim to continue working together to bring more hemp-based options to the market and positively impact our planet. The growth of our product lines through our existing partnerships is a testament to our customers enjoying our products and eagerly anticipating more. We are thrilled to be expanding our range of SKUs in the near future."

New Seasons Market is a privately owned chain of grocery stores that serve the Portland, Oregon, metro area, southwestern Washington, and northern California. The store offers a variety of products, including organic and locally sourced goods from the Pacific Northwest, as well as conventional groceries. The company was founded locally in 1999 and later acquired by Endeavour Capital, a private equity firm, in 2013. In the same year, New Seasons Market purchased New Leaf Community Markets based in California. Good Food Holdings, a South Korean retail conglomerate E-mart subsidiary, acquired New Seasons Market in 20191.

Presently, the grocery chain operates 19 stores in the greater Portland/Vancouver metropolitan area, including Hillsboro, Beaverton, Happy Valley, Vancouver, Tualatin, and Lake Oswego2.

About Planet Based Foods

PBFG, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego, California, Planet Based Foods, is a producer of sustainable plant-based meat substitutes. Planet Based Foods was founded in 2018 in San Diego, California, with a mission to build a better food system by providing hemp-formulated superfood products to people today that support our planet tomorrow. All Planet Based Foods products are 100% vegan. Planet Based Foods creates clean, non-GMO, nutrient-dense food built for the future: the first line of plant-based meats with sustainable hemp as the number-one ingredient. Founded by former nutrition coach and cannabis marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant industry veteran Ted Cash, the company aims to establish hemp as a nutrient-dense protein source to feed the world sustainably for generations to come. Planet Based Foods' suite of products includes its new consumer line of nutritious frozen foods, plant-based meat ingredients and handheld comfort foods for food service and restaurants.

For further details about the Company and the listing transaction, please refer to the Company's listing statement at www.thecse.com and the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . In addition, to view information about the Company and subscribe to automated email alerts for future news and public filings, visit the Planet Based Foods website at www.planetbasedfoods.com .

On Behalf of the Board

Braelyn Davis

CEO and Co-Founder

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. Therefore, this news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Sources

Oregonian/OregonLive, M. R. | T. (2019, December 11 ). New Seasons sold to South Korean company, Scraps Expansion Plans. oregonlive. Retrieved April 4, 2023 , from https://www.oregonlive.com/business/2019/12/new-seasons-sold-to-south-korean-company-scraps-expansion-plans.html New Seasons Market Store Map: Portland , Vancouver and San Jose . New Seasons Market. (2022, December 2 ). Retrieved April 4, 2023 , from https://www.newseasonsmarket.com/store-map/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/planet-based-foods-expands-product-line-for-oregon-based-grocery-chain-301823866.html

SOURCE Planet Based Foods