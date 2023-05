Knowledge 2023 — ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced significant expansions to the Now Platform’s capabilities, offering businesses new, faster, and more efficient ways to work. Key innovations include new Finance and Supply Chain Workflows to automate critical business processes; generative AI solutions that build on ServiceNow’s already extensive AI functionality; an AI-powered solution for employee growth and skills development; and the industry’s first end-to-end observability solution for cloud applications. Additionally, ServiceNow announced a new offering to digitally transform the critical work of non-profit organizations and new RiseUp with ServiceNow partner courses to build on the goal of skilling one million individuals on the platform by the end of 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005423/en/

ServiceNow Knowledge 2023, the marquee showcase of how our latest innovations address complex business needs quickly, proactively, and transparently. (Graphic: Business Wire)

These powerful innovations meet the digital needs of businesses—targeting growth while boosting cost efficiency; investing in technology while advancing talent development; and increasing productivity without slowing innovation—and extend the reach of the Now Platform across new personas and industries.

“There is an app for everything, but no one wants every app. CEOs need a single platform that can orchestrate the entire technology value chain to drive faster business outcomes,” said Bill McDermott, Chairman and CEO of ServiceNow. “Knowledge is the place where our customers and partners realize how they can address the biggest challenges facing their businesses today. As the intelligent platform for end-to-end digital transformation, ServiceNow is meeting people where they engage with fully automated solutions to build great experiences in a new generation of cloud software.”

Reduce complexity with intelligent automation and generative AI tools

By 2026, IDC estimates that 40% of the total revenue for the G2000 organizations will be generated by digital products, services and experiences 1 and it is estimated that AI will add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030 2 . As enterprises modernize, they need proven platforms to bring together multi-cloud environments and orchestrate siloed parts into the digital whole. ServiceNow is meeting these needs, unveiling new automation and AI capabilities to help businesses simplify complexity across the enterprise, boost productivity, and unlock new value all on a single platform.

New Finance and Supply Chain Workflows use AI, machine learning, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to help organizations modernize mission-critical processes like procurement, accounts payable, and supplier management through cross-enterprise digital workflows. This entirely new workflow marks a major expansion of the ServiceNow portfolio with solutions that connect existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and harness AI to turn insights into action, so customers can move faster and realize more value from their technology investments.

use AI, machine learning, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to help organizations modernize mission-critical processes like procurement, accounts payable, and supplier management through cross-enterprise digital workflows. This entirely new workflow marks a major expansion of the ServiceNow portfolio with solutions that connect existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and harness AI to turn insights into action, so customers can move faster and realize more value from their technology investments. New generative AI solutions for the Now Platform expand ServiceNow’s extensive AI functionality with built-in capabilities that apply the power of generative AI to enterprise applications for fast, more intelligent workflow automation. These solutions are enabled through an expanded ServiceNow and Microsoft strategic partnership. New capabilities include: ServiceNow Generative AI Controller , allowing organizations to easily connect ServiceNow instances to OpenAI and Microsoft Azure OpenAI. Now Assist for Search , bringing the power of generative AI to Portal Search, Next Experience, or Virtual Agent.

expand ServiceNow’s extensive AI functionality with built-in capabilities that apply the power of generative AI to enterprise applications for fast, more intelligent workflow automation. These solutions are enabled through an expanded ServiceNow and Microsoft strategic partnership. New capabilities include: ServiceNow Cloud Observability introduces new capabilities tohelp site reliability engineering teams better manage the growing scale and complexity of cloud infrastructure by bringing Lightstep’s observability metrics, tracing, and logging together on a single solution purpose-built to connect insights and actions across all the tools, people, and processes involved.

Build a scalable and robust skills ecosystem

Leading global research firm Pearson partnered with ServiceNow to determine the impact of AI on the talent landscape and which skills will be high demand in 2027. The results revealed that the most human-like of competencies—communication, collaboration, innovation—will be the most desired and transferable traits for emerging technical roles in the next few years. Further, these skills can be transferred from positions potentially impacted by AI into emerging tech roles.

To address the rapidly evolving skills needed to power digital business, ServiceNow is announcing new AI-powered talent transformation solutions as well as continued investments and partnerships in re-training and skilling to meet the needs of the workforce of the future.

New Employee Growth and Development will use AI to help organizations build a scalable skills strategy to propel talent transformation, close talent gaps, and better understand the strengths of their workforce. Employee Growth and Development will connect disparate learning and development systems on a single platform. It will guide employees and their managers through career plans, development goals, and learning resources seamlessly, resulting in higher performing teams and a more engaged and productive workforce.

will use AI to help organizations build a scalable skills strategy to propel talent transformation, close talent gaps, and better understand the strengths of their workforce. Employee Growth and Development will connect disparate learning and development systems on a single platform. It will guide employees and their managers through career plans, development goals, and learning resources seamlessly, resulting in higher performing teams and a more engaged and productive workforce. %3Cb%3ERiseUp+with+ServiceNow%3C%2Fb%3Eenhances program with expanded training curriculum to include partner courses. Microsoft courses will be the first to be included and benefits individuals with broader education on two of the largest platforms in use today. It also expands the skills ecosystem from which organizations can find and hire talent to excel on both platforms.

Turn good intent into even greater impact

Doing better business allows organizations to do more good. Just like the for-profit space, digital transformation for non-profit organizations is not merely “a nice to have,” but a “need to have” to effect change. The right technology can improve efficiency and effectiveness—and counter a dynamic operating environment to ensure non-profits’ resources are used where they are needed most.

ServiceNow.org brings the transformational capacity of technology to non-profit organizations so they can drive greater impact. Whether non-profits need increased efficiency and productivity, cost take-out, or even operational innovation, ServiceNow.org can help with technology, employee, and customer experiences, as well as low-code app development to enable disaster deployment, refugee resettlement, volunteer and member management, resource management (physical and cash), research trials, and so much more.

Additional information:

Check out the specific press releases and blogs for the below innovations and initiatives: %3Cb%3EFinance+and+Supply+Chain+Workflows%3C%2Fb%3E %3Cb%3EGenerative+AI+solutions+for+the+Now+Platform%3C%2Fb%3E %3Cb%3EServiceNow+Cloud+Observability%3C%2Fb%3E %3Cb%3EEmployee+Growth+and+Development%3C%2Fb%3E RiseUp+with+ServiceNow %3Cb%3EServiceNow.org%3C%2Fb%3E



1 IDC FutureScape Worldwide Digital Business Strategies 2023 Predictions; Doc # CA49743822, October 2022

2 PwC’s Global Artificial Intelligence Study: Exploiting the AI Revolution; https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pwc.com%2Fgx%2Fen%2Fissues%2Fdata-and-analytics%2Fpublications%2Fartificial-intelligence-study.html

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNowTM. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2023 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230516005423/en/