Customer-Outcome Focused Innovation Remains at the Core of AgEagle's Product Development Strategy

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2023 /AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) ("AgEagle" or the "Company"), an ​industry-leading​ provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced that it has commercially released the new RedEdge-P™ dual high resolution and RGB composite drone sensor, representing yet another AgEagle technological advancement in aerial imaging cameras, seamlessly integrating the power and performance of the RedEdge-P and the new RedEdge-P blue cameras in a single solution.

Featuring ten multispectral bands at 1.6 MP each, the RedEdge-P dual was purpose-built for mirroring Landsat 8 and Sentinel-2 satellite bands in just one drone flight and at a higher resolution of 2cm/0.8 inch per pixel at 60 meters/200 feet, enabling direct comparison between drone and satellite imagery. The RedEdge-P dual doubles analytical capabilities with the benefit of a single camera workflow. Its coastal blue band - the first of its kind in the market - was specifically designed for vegetation analysis of water bodies; environmental monitoring; water management; habitat monitoring, protection and restoration; and vegetation species and weeds identification, including differentiating and counting plants, trees, invasive species and weeds.

Michael O'Sullivan, AgEagle's Chief Commercial Officer, stated, "Similar to our RedEdge-P and Altum-PT sensors, the RedEdge-P dual features double radiometric calibration, a panchromatic sensor for improved image resolution, a global shutter for distortion-free results and open APIs for ease of integration. Moreover, enabled by the robust capabilities of our latest innovation in multispectral sensors, researchers and agricultural enterprises can now directly compare drone and satellite imagery to model trends and better predict yields into the future."

The RedEdge-P dual is available for order today through [email protected] and through our global reseller network.

"Technology innovation focused on enabling our customers to achieve their desired outcomes is at the core of AgEagle's research and development efforts. We use the input collected from our commercial and government clients to uncover opportunities to meet underserved demands, and then leverage our engineering expertise to create and commercialize products that can deliver required outcomes. The RedEdge-P dual is a great example of this strategy at work," added Barrett Mooney, Chairman and CEO of AgEagle.

Continuing, Mooney added, "When developing our latest fixed wing innovation, the eBee VISION, we spent months meeting with drone operators spanning several market sectors to fully understand their respective goals and objectives. This fact-finding mission resulted in our team inventing a number of groundbreaking advancements and engineering methodologies that have been integrated with the eBee VISION, including:

A smart battery gauge which we have branded as ‘ Gaudos .' Gaudos combines an ultra-precise analogic front-end sensor with a model to fully simulate the behavior of our drone battery, all in a low power micro-controller. Each of the battery's cells is modeled to follow in real-time the battery's state of charge, its state of health, its voltage and its reaction to constraints, allowing our customers to make the most of our energy source while in flight.

.' combines an ultra-precise analogic front-end sensor with a model to fully simulate the behavior of our drone battery, all in a low power micro-controller. Each of the battery's cells is modeled to follow in real-time the battery's state of charge, its state of health, its voltage and its reaction to constraints, allowing our customers to make the most of our energy source while in flight. A smart, sensor-enabled motor controller, which minimizes torque ripple in flight, ensuring better efficiency and a quieter, more responsive motor - a mission-must for stealth surveillance operations.

A smart, dual-band L1 and L2 GNSS antenna, branded ‘ Elixia ,' for use in transmitting eBee VISION's high resolution video streams in real time. Further, its compact dimensions and lightweight allow it to be integrated into the fuselage of the drone, ensuring optimization of aerodynamic performance.

,' for use in transmitting high resolution video streams in real time. Further, its compact dimensions and lightweight allow it to be integrated into the fuselage of the drone, ensuring optimization of aerodynamic performance. ‘Jarvis,' a smart, decision-making toolset AgEagle developed which enabled us to expedite the design and development of the eBee VISION. Through application of Jarvis' multi-fidelity analysis tools, we were able to properly discern optimal design metrics, as well as analyze flight duration, best flight speed, rate of climb and maneuverability - all in real-time, helping us to advance through our prototyping processes in a highly efficient, cost-effective manner."

"Through execution of our customer outcome-centric product development strategy, and as evidenced by the numerous UAS innovations that we have rolled out over the past year, AgEagle is greatly benefiting from our cross-functional teams and their deep technology expertise," concluded Mooney.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

