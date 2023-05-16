Absolut, the World's First Vodka Brand to Create Visual Cocktail Art Using AI, Invites You to 'Mix Your Neighbourhood'

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, May 16, 2023

The first-of-its-kind cocktails are uniquely inspired by the people, places, and cultures that define neighbourhoods across Canada

TORONTO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Absolut Vodka has always believed that you can push creative boundaries and proudly boasts a progressive mindset in culture. So, as a brand that's Born to Mix, the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) presented a unique opportunity for Absolut to adopt a new approach to mix up cocktails - with neighbourhoods as its key ingredient.

Corby_Spirit_and_Wine_Communications_Absolut__the_World_s_First.jpg

As the world's first vodka brand to visually develop cocktail art using AI, Absolut is proud to invite Canadians to 'Mix Your Neighbourhood' with a collection of cocktail artwork specially crafted to embrace the countless characteristics that make neighbourhoods across Canada so special - from their diverse communities to their rich history and vibrant culture.

To bring these one-of-a-kind cocktails to life, Absolut started in the heart of multiple neighbourhoods across Canada - like Toronto's Ossington, Montreal's Mile End and Calgary's Banff - and engaged locals to discover the key ingredients of their neighbourhood and what makes it unique. Absolut then gave these ingredients to an AI platform and asked it to mix stunning cocktail artwork celebrating each neighbourhood. From there, Absolut took the AI cocktail artwork and worked with bartenders that mixed them into delicious cocktail and mocktail recipes, so everyone can drink their neighbourhood.

"Absolut is always looking for new ways to mix, and the combination of neighbourhoods and AI technology unlocked a rich territory for mixology that hasn't been explored visually before," says Caroline Begley, VP of Marketing for Corby Spirit and Wine. "Through this campaign, we want to leave Canadians inspired by the people, places and culture that surround them and to drink in every last drop of what makes these places special."

Want to see your neighbourhood mixed? Follow Absolut at absolut.com/en-ca as it continues to craft cocktails inspired by neighbourhoods across Canada. While there, Canadians can nominate their neighbourhood for the chance to be mixed by AI next, plus they can find recipes and downloadable cocktail artwork.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or Twitter.

Corby_Spirit_and_Wine_Communications_Absolut__the_World_s_First.jpg

favicon.png?sn=TO02385&sd=2023-05-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/absolut-the-worlds-first-vodka-brand-to-create-visual-cocktail-art-using-ai-invites-you-to-mix-your-neighbourhood-301826485.html

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Communications

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO02385&Transmission_Id=202305161600PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO02385&DateId=20230516
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.