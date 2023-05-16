PR Newswire

The acquisition complements Ansys' existing signoff solutions and enables integrated circuit (IC) designers to detect problems earlier in the design flow

Key Highlights

The addition of Diakopto's solutions to Ansys' portfolio will deliver a competitive edge to engineers using Ansys to create high-performance integrated circuits

Diakopto's unique and market-leading products complement Ansys' existing solutions – the combination will empower our customers to deliver optimal designs and accelerate time to market

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023

PITTSBURGH, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys, (NASDAQ: ANSS) the global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Diakopto. A provider of differentiated EDA solutions to accelerate integrated circuit (IC) development, Diakopto focuses on helping resolve critical issues caused by layout parasitics. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. It is not expected to have a material impact on Ansys' consolidated financial statements in 2023.

Diakopto develops products that address the growing complexities and unintended effects of designing ICs in the modern era. Semiconductor designs increasingly employ advanced process node technologies, where interconnect parasitic effects limit the performance, reliability, and functionality of designs. Diakopto's market-leading products have been adopted by dozens of customers, including tier-one semiconductor companies, for a broad range of applications.

With the acquisition, Ansys will better enable design engineers to "shift left," and to detect interconnect parasitic problems early in the design cycle. Diakopto's products provide actionable analytics to guide designers to fix these problems – a capability that has not existed before. Through early identification and what-if analysis of parasitic problems, engineers can minimize costly iterations late in the design cycle – furthering cost and time savings.

"Diakopto's culture of strong engineering excellence and its innovative and highly differentiated products create a natural alignment with our organization. We are eager to welcome their team to the Ansys family," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "Incorporating Diakopto's unique methodology will support designers using Ansys to quickly and easily pinpoint the few elements, out of billions, causing bottlenecks. Designers can then optimize and debug designs more efficiently for enhanced IC performance and reliability, and accelerate time to market. The acquisition will complement Ansys' existing offerings for engineers at every level as Diakopto's intuitive and out-of-the-box experience doesn't require extensive training or complicated setups or configurations."

"Today's announcement brings together two like-minded companies on the forefront of innovation, and we are excited about becoming part of the Ansys family," said Maxim Ershov, CEO and CTO at Diakopto. "By joining forces with Ansys, we're confident that we can solve a broader set of problems in the chip design workflow together, strengthening offerings for our customers and driving more innovations in high-tech designs for data center, 5G, automotive, and mobile applications."

About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. Diakopto and ParagonX are trademarks of Diakopto Inc. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Information

This information contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the acquisition, including statements regarding the benefits of the acquisition and the products and markets of each company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the acquisition may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the acquisition; (iii) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of Diakopto and potential difficulties in Diakopto employee retention as a result of the transaction; (iv) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the acquisition agreement; (v) risks related to diverting management's attention from Diakopto's ongoing business operations; (vi) the ability of Ansys to successfully integrate Diakopto's operations, product lines, and technology; (vii) the short- and longer-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; (viii) the ability of Ansys to implement its plans, forecasts, and other expectations with respect to Diakopto's business after the completion of the acquisition and realize additional opportunities for growth and innovation; and (ix) adverse changes in the economic and political conditions in the regions in which Ansys and Diakopto operate. In addition, please refer to the documents that Ansys files with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ansys assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

ANSS-F

Contacts





Media Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected]



Investors Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-signs-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-diakopto-expands-multiphysics-simulation-portfolio-for-semiconductor-designers-301826540.html

SOURCE Ansys