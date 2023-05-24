Partnership with CloudKitchens Provides Delivery of the Company’s Ice Cream Products through Services Such as UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash



Initial Launch Markets to Include New York, Miami and Los Angeles

MIAMI, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. ( SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a high growth global leader in the Health & Wellness sector marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, today announced that it has executed a strategic agreement with CloudKitchens for rapid local delivery of its new line of innovative, proprietary and healthy high protein ice cream bars .

The partnership with CloudKitchens will enable delivery of the Company’s ice cream bars through services such as UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash across major markets in the US, with an initial focus on New York, Miami and Los Angeles. CloudKitchens is a leading provider of “ghost kitchens” for restaurant delivery and pickup.

“We are excited to partner with CloudKitchens to accelerate the nationwide rollout of our new, proprietary line of innovative, high protein ice cream,” stated Darren Minton, Smart for Life’s Chief Executive Officer. “We launched this new functional food product category last month and believe it has tremendous growth potential. With CloudKitchens, we will now be able to reach millions of new customers with on-demand, direct-to-consumer delivery and pickup. We will also have access to state-of-the-art delivery hubs, order fulfillment services and top-notch sales and inventory software. We believe we are pioneering a new concept in frozen foods as our line of protein ice cream bars are formulated to be high in protein, high in fiber, and provide sustained energy, all with a delicious taste in a completely novel form factor. We will initiate our launch with target markets in New York, Miami and Los Angles and look forward to customers trying our delicious ice cream flavors in Vanilla-Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, and Strawberry.”

Smart for Life’s high protein ice cream bars will be available in select markets and online. To learn more about Smart for Life’s innovative new line of protein-based ice cream products please visit: www.icecreamprotein.com .

About CloudKitchens

CloudKitchens is the developer of infrastructure and software that enables food operators to open delivery-only locations with minimal capital expenditure and time. CloudKitchens was founded to provide its expertise to the fast-growing “ghost kitchen” market, leveraging its assets and technology that are optimized for speed, quality, and scale, making it easy to launch a new delivery restaurant or sales channel. CloudKitchens also enable existing restauranteurs and online brands to expand the reach of their current restaurant location or concept into its established network of locations across major metropolitan areas in the United States. A growing list of restaurants and brands use CloudKitchens as an experimental space, optimizing staff and inventory while testing new ideas. The company was founded by Diego Berdakin, with significant investors including Uber's founder Travis Kalanick and Microsoft. For more information, please visit: www.cloudkitchens.com .

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. ( SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues by the fourth quarter of 2026. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

