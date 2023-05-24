BrainChip+Holdings+Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event- based, neuromorphic AI IP, will host a webinar introducing the Akida™ PCIe Board Evaluation Kit as part of the tinyML Hackathon 2023: Pedestrian Detection Challenge, May 18 at 8 a.m. PDT.

Tiny machine learning (TinyML) is broadly defined as a fast-growing field of machine learning technologies and applications, including hardware, algorithms and software, capable of performing on-device sensor data analytics at extremely low power, enabling a variety of always-on use-cases and targeting battery operated devices without need for connection to cloud.

This year’s challenge, in partnership with the City of San Jose’s Vision Zero program, is to develop a Tiny ML-based solution to detect pedestrians and others. BrainChip’s webinar provides those participating in the challenge with information about the Akida Board Evaluation Kit and how it can be used to deliver efficient AI performance at the Edge, thus enabling intelligent devices and applications.

The Akida Board Evaluation Kit is a one-lane PCIe board, for Akida technology assessment. It includes the AKD1000 Akida processor from BrainChip. The PCIe board can be integrated into a Linux computer including an x86-64 PC architecture, such as any intel, i5, i7, i9 based computer, or an Arm aarch64 machine such as a Raspberry Pi 4.

“We look forward to providing developers with guidance on utilizing BrainChip IP to create compelling solutions for the tinyML Hackathon Challenge,” said Rob Telson, BrainChip Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships. “BrainChip's proven hyper-efficient object detection and classification capabilities empowers participants to build innovative applications that identify pedestrians, cyclists and distinguish other objects in any kind of environment in real-time. These solutions can ultimately lead to a significant reduction in traffic fatalities and injuries. We’re excited to help make roads and travel safer for everyone.”

The tinyML Hackathon runs May 19-September 15. To register for BrainChip’s webinar, interested parties can visit https%3A%2F%2Fus02web.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2F3916833274949%2FWN_2f8BOyaYTS2yFn-KHdVxDQ%23%2Fregistration

