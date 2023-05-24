Media Alert: BrainChip Hosts Devkit Webinar to Kick Off "AI for Good" TinyML Challenge

1 hours ago
BrainChip+Holdings+Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event- based, neuromorphic AI IP, will host a webinar introducing the Akida™ PCIe Board Evaluation Kit as part of the tinyML Hackathon 2023: Pedestrian Detection Challenge, May 18 at 8 a.m. PDT.

Tiny machine learning (TinyML) is broadly defined as a fast-growing field of machine learning technologies and applications, including hardware, algorithms and software, capable of performing on-device sensor data analytics at extremely low power, enabling a variety of always-on use-cases and targeting battery operated devices without need for connection to cloud.

This year’s challenge, in partnership with the City of San Jose’s Vision Zero program, is to develop a Tiny ML-based solution to detect pedestrians and others. BrainChip’s webinar provides those participating in the challenge with information about the Akida Board Evaluation Kit and how it can be used to deliver efficient AI performance at the Edge, thus enabling intelligent devices and applications.

The Akida Board Evaluation Kit is a one-lane PCIe board, for Akida technology assessment. It includes the AKD1000 Akida processor from BrainChip. The PCIe board can be integrated into a Linux computer including an x86-64 PC architecture, such as any intel, i5, i7, i9 based computer, or an Arm aarch64 machine such as a Raspberry Pi 4.

“We look forward to providing developers with guidance on utilizing BrainChip IP to create compelling solutions for the tinyML Hackathon Challenge,” said Rob Telson, BrainChip Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships. “BrainChip's proven hyper-efficient object detection and classification capabilities empowers participants to build innovative applications that identify pedestrians, cyclists and distinguish other objects in any kind of environment in real-time. These solutions can ultimately lead to a significant reduction in traffic fatalities and injuries. We’re excited to help make roads and travel safer for everyone.”

The tinyML Hackathon runs May 19-September 15. To register for BrainChip’s webinar, interested parties can visit https%3A%2F%2Fus02web.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2F3916833274949%2FWN_2f8BOyaYTS2yFn-KHdVxDQ%23%2Fregistration

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005165/en/

