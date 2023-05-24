Aurinia Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Results

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (“Aurinia” or the “Company”) today announced voting results for its annual general meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on May 17, 2023.

Shareholders re-elected six of eight incumbent directors to the Board of Directors (the “Board”). Two directors, George Milne and Joseph (“Jay”) Hagan, while elected under applicable corporate law, received less than majority support and have submitted their resignations for consideration by the Board, pursuant to the Company’s Majority Voting Policy. In accordance with the policy, the Board intends to act expeditiously in respect to the submitted resignations to ensure an orderly transition.

In addition, the Company’s re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP as its independent registered public accounting firm received majority support, while the proposed amendment to the equity incentive plan was not approved. The existing equity incentive plan continues unaffected, without amendment. The non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation did not receive majority support.

“We respect the outcome of this year’s vote and the opinions of all of our shareholders. We recognize there is significant work ahead of us. We look forward to continuing our dialog with investors and building shareholder value, in the best interests of the Company,” said Hector MacKay-Dunn, Chair of Aurinia’s Governance & Nomination Committee.

“We acknowledge investor concerns regarding our executive compensation. We have had extensive outreach and discussions about our executive renumeration program in recent years. While we have made changes to reflect their feedback, such as adopting a share ownership policy for our directors and executives, instituting a claw back policy for our executives, and incorporating detailed performance-based metrics, we will continue to evolve our program and will share any action steps taken in response to shareholder input”, MacKay-Dunn concluded.

Peter Greenleaf, Director, President and CEO, stated, “We remain focused on executing on our strategy and building on Aurinia’s significant momentum. We appreciate George and Jay’s contributions in positioning us for our next stage of growth, and we look forward to working with our shareholders and other stakeholders to advance Aurinia’s mission of transforming people’s lives by delivering therapeutics that change the course of rare, autoimmune and kidney related diseases.”

Voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.edgar.com.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations with a high unmet medical need that are impacted by autoimmune, kidney and rare diseases. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The Company’s head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its U.S. commercial office is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230517005675r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005675/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.