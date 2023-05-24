Prime Medicine to Present at Virtual Investor Conferences in May

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Medicine, Inc. ( PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today announced that Keith Gottesdiener, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Prime Medicine, will present at two virtual investor conferences in May:

  • Barclays 2023 Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit: Fireside chat on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 8:25 a.m. ET.
  • Stifel 2023 Tailoring Genes: Genetic Medicines Day: Fireside chat on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Live audio webcasts of both fireside chats will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the News & Events section of the Company’s website at www.primemedicine.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Prime Medicine website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine is a leading biotechnology company dedicated to creating and delivering the next generation of gene editing therapies to patients. The Company is leveraging its proprietary Prime Editing platform, a versatile, precise and efficient gene editing technology, to develop a new class of differentiated, one-time, potentially curative genetic therapies. Designed to make only the right edit at the right position within a gene while minimizing unwanted DNA modifications, Prime Editors have the potential to repair almost all types of genetic mutations and work in many different tissues, organs and cell types.

Prime Medicine is currently progressing a diversified portfolio of eighteen programs initially focused on genetic diseases with a fast, direct path to treating patients or with a high unmet need because they cannot be treated using other gene-editing approaches. Over time, the Company intends to maximize Prime Editing’s therapeutic potential and advance potentially curative therapeutic options to patients for a broad spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.primemedicine.com.

Investor Contact
Hannah Deresiewicz
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
[email protected]

Media Contact
Dan Budwick, 1AB
[email protected]

