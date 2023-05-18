INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on 2023-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $358.00Mil. The top holdings were SGEN(11.30%), AMGN(6.15%), and INCY(5.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 314,973-share investment in NAS:HZNP. Previously, the stock had a 11.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.54 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2023, Horizon Therapeutics PLC traded for a price of $101.305 per share and a market cap of $23.39Bil. The stock has returned 14.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 63.71, a price-book ratio of 4.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.48 and a price-sales ratio of 6.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC bought 75,000 shares of NAS:AMGN for a total holding of 91,246. The trade had a 5.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $245.47.

On 05/18/2023, Amgen Inc traded for a price of $223.19 per share and a market cap of $118.21Bil. The stock has returned -5.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amgen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-book ratio of 22.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.57 and a price-sales ratio of 4.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 33,000 shares in NAS:VRTX, giving the stock a 2.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $299.93 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2023, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $338.27 per share and a market cap of $86.70Bil. The stock has returned 33.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.96 and a price-sales ratio of 9.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC bought 306,000 shares of NAS:HRMY for a total holding of 570,500. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.54.

On 05/18/2023, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc traded for a price of $35.57 per share and a market cap of $2.13Bil. The stock has returned -10.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-book ratio of 4.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.59 and a price-sales ratio of 4.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC bought 34,000 shares of NAS:SGEN for a total holding of 200,200. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.39.

On 05/18/2023, Seagen Inc traded for a price of $194.68 per share and a market cap of $36.75Bil. The stock has returned 36.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Seagen Inc has a price-book ratio of 13.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -59.91 and a price-sales ratio of 17.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

