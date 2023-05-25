Rapid7 to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

May 18, 2023
BOSTON, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. ( RPD), a leader in cloud risk and threat detection, today announced that management will be presenting at the following conferences:

  • The J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 1:55 p.m. Eastern Time.
  • The 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time.

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time, under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7
Rapid7 ( RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Sunil Shah
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(617) 865-4277

Press contact:
Caitlin O'Connor
Senior PR Manager
[email protected]

