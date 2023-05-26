Sylogist to Host Investor Day, Engages LodeRock Advisors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylogist Ltd. (

TSX:SYZ, Financial) Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, will host an Investor Day, for institutional investors and analysts, on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the St. Regis Hotel in Toronto, Ontario. Presentations will begin at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the event, Sylogist executive leadership will provide attendees with an update on the Company’s growth opportunities, in-flight initiatives, and business in general. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet management and participate in a live question-and-answer session. In-person attendees can RSVP for the event by emailing the Company’s investor relations team at [email protected]. The event will also be available for replay on Sylogist’s website.

Sylogist also announced today that it has engaged LodeRock Advisors Inc. ("LodeRock"), a leading capital markets communication firm, to strengthen its outreach and investor communication strategy. LodeRock provides transparent, consistent, accessible and compelling communications for companies, allowing them to communicate with impact and provide meaningful connection with the investment community.

About Sylogist
Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education verticals. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management’s Discussion and Analysis, can be found at www.sylogist.com.

For further information contact:

Sujeet Kini, Chief Financial Officer
or
Rudy Shirra, Director of Business Development and Operations Strategy

Sylogist Ltd.
(403) 266-4808
[email protected]


