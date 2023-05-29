LONDON, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings, Inc. ( ECX) ("ECARX"), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 12, 2023. Company management will hold an earnings conference call via live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and will be available to answer questions from analysts and institutional investors.



Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:00am ET Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8n7opuvw

To join the live conference call, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI20fe179cc25241edad7a3f247228ffbd to receive the conference call details as well as international access numbers.

Please join at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call and webcast. Audio replay information will be available on ECARX's investor relations website in the news and events section.

A replay of the event and presentation materials will be available on the company's investor relations website under the results and reports section following the event.

About ECARX

ECARX ( ECX) is a global mobility-tech provider partnering with OEMs to reshape the automotive landscape as the industry transitions to an all-electric future. As OEMs develop new vehicle platforms from the ground up, ECARX is developing a full-stack solution – central computer, System-on-a-Chip (SoCs) and software to help continuously improve the in-car user experience. The company’s products have been integrated into more than 5 million cars worldwide, and it continues to shape the interaction between people and vehicles by rapidly advancing the technology at the heart of smart mobility.

ECARX was founded in 2017 and today has around 1,500 team members. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group – one of the largest automotive groups in the world, with ownership interests in international brand OEMs including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, smart and Volvo Cars.

Investor Contacts:

Adam Kay

[email protected]

Media Contacts:

[email protected]

