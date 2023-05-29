In response to the College Board’s decision to make international SAT testing digital by 2023 and all SAT testing digital by 2024, Barron’s, a leading publisher of test-preparation materials, announced today the upcoming publication of a premium study guide for the new exam.

The book, entitled %3Ci%3EBarron%26rsquo%3Bs+Digital+SAT+Study+Guide+Premium+2024%3C%2Fi%3E(Barron’s Educational Series, August 1, 2023), was written by noted test-preparation expert Brian W. Stewart, M.Ed., president of BWS Education.

"Barron's has been helping students prepare for important tests for more than 80 years," says Angela Tartaro, director, Barron's Publishing. “We are confident that the SAT test change to a digital format is an improvement that will benefit test-takers. But here’s one constant in a time of change: When students know what to expect on test day and have the chance to prepare and practice, they have the opportunity to do their personal best. Barron’s has worked diligently to provide quality materials written by experts, and families know they can trust our decades-long track record of preparing students for challenging tests like the SAT. We take great pride in helping all students reach their full potential."

In addition to the expert overview of the changes to the SAT, the book also includes updated guidance on test scoring methods that align with the new digital format, as well as advice on college admissions requirements.

“Colleges and universities are always making adjustments to admissions requirements, so it’s vital for students and their parents to have the most accurate, expert, and up-to-date information,” says Mr. Stewart. “For instance, some schools employ super scoring that takes the best section score from each time a student takes the SAT. The book helps navigate subtleties like this to maximize student performance and success.”

Practice for the SAT has always been an important part of test prep, and this comprehensive edition — available in both print and ebook formats — continues this tradition. The book contains hundreds of practice questions, advanced drills for students aiming for scores between 1400 and 1600, detailed answer explanations for all practice tests and questions, and extensive vocabulary resources to prepare for words-in-context reading questions. The book also features four full-length practice tests, including one diagnostic test to assess skills and focus studying, and one print adaptive test designed like the digital SAT.

One of the most significant updates in this guide is the inclusion of valuable online resources. Each student who purchases the book will have access to 300 targeted practice drills with scoring and a downloadable strategy guide for taking the adaptive tests, which includes tips on using the tools in the digital interface, test-preparation calendars to organize study plans, ideas for dealing with test anxiety, and more.

Mr. Stewart is enthusiastic about the benefits of these new digital assets and the new SAT itself. “We live in a digital age and these changes to how the SAT is administered are what so many test prep experts have wanted for years. This book, with its best-in-class digital resources, will set students up for success on test day.”

%3Ci%3EBarron%26rsquo%3Bs+Digital+SAT+Study+Guide+Premium+2024%3C%2Fi%3Ewill be available August 1, 2023 and is available for pre-order now. The current%3Ci%3EBarron%26rsquo%3Bs+SAT+Study+Guide+Premium+2023%3C%2Fi%3E will remain on sale through the final administration of the paper and pencil version of the SAT in December 2023.

SAT® is a trademark registered and/or owned by the College Board, which was not involved in the production of, and does not endorse this product.

ABOUT BRIAN W. STEWART, M.Ed.

Brian is the author of ACT, SAT, and PSAT test-preparation books published through Barron’s Educational Series. Brian is the president of BWS Education Consulting, Inc., a test-preparation and tutoring company based in Columbus, Ohio: www.bwseducationconsulting.com. Brian and his staff have helped students achieve perfect scores on the ACT, SAT, and PSAT and reach their college admissions goals. BWS Education Consulting is available to work with students anywhere in the world via online tutoring.

ABOUT BARRON’S

Founded in 1941, Barron’s is renowned for its test-preparation materials for AP, SAT, ACT, and more. Over the years, Barron’s expanded to offer other valuable resources for lifelong learning, from world language guides to professional certification exam prep, helping millions of learners prepare for their next step.

You can trust Barron’s to provide exceptional products created only by top experts with years of experience in education. From generation to generation, our mission remains the same: Learn, grow, and succeed with Barron’s throughout your learning journey. www.barronseduc.com. Barron's is owned by global education services provider Kaplan, Inc., a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company ( NYSE:GHC, Financial).

