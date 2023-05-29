LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ault Alliance, Inc. ( American: AULT) (“Ault Alliance”), a diversified holding company, and BitNile Metaverse, Inc. ( BNMV) (“BitNile Metaverse” or the “Company”), the latter of which operates the growing virtual world, BITNILE.COM (the “Platform”), announced the launch of social gaming on the Platform with the first public release of its online roulette feature.

Previously available only as a Beta release, the new version of roulette offers users an opportunity to play merely for fun or for real money prizes through a sweepstakes model. Sweepstakes are only open to residents of the United States (other than residents of Idaho and Washington) who are at least eighteen years old or the age of majority in their jurisdiction (whichever occurs later) at the time of entry. Participation is void where prohibited by law.

“We are excited for the launch of roulette, the first of several games and in-world features expected to be made available on the Platform in the coming months,” said Founder and Executive Chairman of Ault Alliance, Milton “Todd” Ault, III. “Unlike traditional online games, players are not confined to a screen but can explore the site as well as interact with other players. It's the closest you can get to real-life gaming without ever having to leave your chair.”

BitNile Metaverse, through its wholly owned subsidiary BitNile.com, Inc. (“BNI”), owns and operates the Platform.

“BitNile.com has surpassed 1,400,000 engaged users since its launch,” said Douglas Gintz, President of BNI. “Our team is working diligently to introduce additional games and other forms of entertainment on the Platform that we expect will appeal to our expanding audience.”

Launched on March 1, 2023, the Early Release version of the Platform provides a preview of the virtual world and related activities. New features and functionality will be added as they become available, including social gaming, eCommerce, live streaming entertainment, and social networking.

Users can access and explore the early-access version of the Platform and receive updates by visiting https://BitNile.com.

The Platform uses Google Analytics to track usage and identify users. A user is considered to be “engaged” if one of the following conditions is met: the session lasted longer than ten seconds; it resulted in one or more conversion events; or it resulted in two or more page/screen views.

About BitNile Metaverse, Inc.

Founded in 2011, BitNile Metaverse ( BNMV) owns 100% of BitNile.com, Inc., including the BITNILE.COM metaverse platform. The Platform, which went live to the public on March 1, 2023, allows users to engage with a new social networking community and purchase both digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games. In addition to BitNile.com, Inc., BitNile Metaverse also owns three non-core subsidiaries either directly or indirectly: approximately 66% of Wolf Energy Services Inc. ( WOEN) indirectly; 100% of Zest Labs, Inc. directly; and approximately 89% of Agora Digital Holdings Inc. directly. BitNile Metaverse also owns approximately 70% of White River Energy Corp ( WTRV).

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including metaverse platform, oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.ault.com .

