AUSTIN, TX and ZUG, Switzerland, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Aethos, a leading lifestyle brand for community-centric hotels and member clubs in Europe, is excited to announce its brand partnership with FORME ( TRNR), a digital fitness service that combines award-winning smart home gyms with 1:1 personal training. As part of the partnership, Aethos will be the first hotel brand in Portugal, Spain and Italy to feature FORME’s revolutionary products in all its hotels and member clubs.

Aethos’ newest refuge in the Italian Alps, Aethos Monterosa, which is opening June 1st, will be the first destination to feature the FORME Studio in its Gym and Aethos Suites. The workout mirror with a 4K touch screen that makes it feel like the trainer is right there with you, will complement the extensive wellbeing programming that the hotel offers; from an expansive indoor / outdoor spa, yoga, Pilates and boxing classes, to an indoor climbing hall.

At Aethos Milan, home to Aethos’ first members club, members will also have access to the devices and can access FORME’s personal training service at preferential rates.

“Aethos was founded on the belief that travel and hospitality should leave a positive and lasting impact on the body and mind,” says Benjamin Habbel, co-founder of Aethos. “As an experience-led hospitality brand we are committed to providing innovative solutions that help our guests travel and live healthier. Our partnership with FORME is a step towards changing travel experiences for conscious explorers.”

“We have always been believers in the transformative power of movement for the mind and body,” said Trent Ward, co-founder and CEO of FORME. “By partnering with Aethos, we have the opportunity to bring FORME’s best-in-class fitness to new customers in premium destinations around the globe. We are thrilled about this collaboration and its potential to achieve our shared goal of improving mental wellness and physical strength for more people. As a newly public company, we look forward to updating investors on future business development achievements such as with Aethos.”

About FORME
FORME is a digital fitness platform that combines premium smart home gyms with live virtual personal training and coaching to deliver an immersive experience and better outcomes for both consumers and trainers. FORME delivers an immersive and dynamic at-home fitness experience through two connected hardware products: 1. The FORME Studio (fitness mirror) and 2. The FORME Studio Lift (fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance). The Studios uniquely transform to host a variety of workouts and activities, returning to an elegant, full-length mirror when not in use. In addition to the company’s connected fitness hardware products, FORME offers expert personal training and health coaching in different formats and price points through Video On-Demand, Custom Training, and Live 1:1 virtual personal training. FORME is listed on NASDAQ (symbol: TRNR)

About Aethos
Aethos is a community of hotels and clubs in Europe and was founded on the belief that travel and hospitality should be an experience that leaves a positive and lasting impact on the body, mind, and spirit. With destinations in Italy, France, and Portugal and more destinations in Spain opening soon, Aethos is a library of places that celebrate the curiosities of local culture.

