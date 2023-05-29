RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 6,300,000 of its common shares.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund a portion of the cash consideration for the previously announced acquisition of certain subsidiaries of American International Group, Inc., including Validus Holdings, Ltd., Validus Specialty, LLC and Validus Reinsurance Ltd. (the “Validus Acquisition”), to pay related costs and expenses, and for general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley is acting as lead active bookrunner and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as active bookrunner in the proposed offering. The underwriters will have the option to purchase up to an aggregate of 945,000 additional common shares from the Company.

The shares are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement that has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, or solicitation to buy, if at all, will be made solely by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement filed with the SEC. You may obtain these documents without charge from the SEC at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, you may request copies of these materials from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department, or from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or by emailing [email protected].

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any forward-looking statements made in this Press Release reflect RenaissanceRe’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements with respect to our business and industry, such as those relating to our strategy and management objectives, plans and expectations regarding our response and ability to adapt to changing economic conditions, market standing and product volumes, and insured losses from loss events, among other things. These statements are subject to numerous factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed by such forward-looking statements, including those disclosed in RenaissanceRe’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the following: the size, timing and results of the offering, the risk that the Validus Acquisition may not be completed within the expected timeframe or at all; the risk that regulatory agencies in certain jurisdictions may impose onerous conditions following the Validus Acquisition; difficulties in integrating the acquired business; risk that the due diligence process that we undertook in connection with the Validus Acquisition may not have revealed all facts that may be relevant in connection with the Validus Acquisition; our ability to manage the growth of the acquired business’ operations successfully following the Validus Acquisition; that historical financial statements of Validus Reinsurance Ltd. are not representative of the future financial position, future results of operations or future cash flows of Validus Reinsurance Ltd. following the Validus Acquisition; risks from our increased debt obligations as a result of the Validus Acquisition; the Company’s dilutive impact on our shareholders from the issuance of common shares to American International Group, Inc. in connection with the Validus Acquisition; the Company’s exposure to natural and non-natural catastrophic events and circumstances and the variance it may cause in the Company’s financial results; the effect of climate change on the Company’s business, including the trend towards increasingly frequent and severe climate events; the effectiveness of the Company’s claims and claim expense reserving process; the effect of emerging claims and coverage issues; the performance of the Company’s investment portfolio and financial market volatility; the effects of inflation; the ability of the Company’s ceding companies and delegated authority counterparties to accurately assess the risks they underwrite; the Company’s ability to maintain its financial strength ratings; the highly competitive nature of the Company’s industry and its reliance on a small number of brokers; collection on claimed retrocessional coverage, and new retrocessional reinsurance being available on acceptable terms or at all; the historically cyclical nature of the (re)insurance industries; the Company’s ability to attract and retain key executives and employees; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its business strategies and initiatives; the Company’s exposure to credit loss from counterparties; the Company’s need to make many estimates and judgments in the preparation of its financial statements; the Company’s ability to effectively manage capital on behalf of investors in joint ventures or other entities it manages; changes to the accounting rules and regulatory systems applicable to the Company’s business, including changes in Bermuda and U.S. laws and regulations; other political, regulatory or industry initiatives adversely impacting the Company; the Company’s ability to comply with covenants in its debt agreements; the effect of adverse economic factors, including changes in prevailing interest rates and recession or the perception that recession may occur; the effect of cybersecurity risks, including technology breaches or failure; a contention by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service that any of the Company’s Bermuda subsidiaries are subject to taxation in the U.S.; the effects of possible future tax reform legislation and regulations in the jurisdictions in which we operate; the Company’s ability to determine any impairments taken on its investments; the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, including through debt instruments, the capital markets, and third party investments in our joint ventures and managed funds; the Company’s ability to comply with applicable sanctions and foreign corrupt practices laws; and the Company’s dependence on the ability of its operating subsidiaries to declare and pay dividends.

