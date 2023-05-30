Devmountain Announces Expansion of In-Person Coding Bootcamps at Strayer University Facilities

1 hours ago
Devmountain, a coding bootcamp that is part of Strayer University, today announced an expansion of its in-person coding bootcamp locations, opening new sites across the country. Beginning summer 2023, students interested in upskilling their coding and software development abilities will be able to take classes at select Strayer University facilities, including five convenient locations across Texas, two in the Atlanta area, and one in Lehi, Utah. Applications for in-person courses are open and can be found here.

“The technology industry is dynamically changing, so it’s imperative that our students are equipped with the necessary skills to meet the needs of tomorrow’s workforce,” said Andréa Backman, President of Strayer University. “I am excited to expand in-person learning opportunities at Devmountain, which will help serve learners in communities across the country.”

Founded in 2013, Devmountain offers remote and in-person courses in subjects such as Web Development, iOS Development, Software Engineering, Data Analytics, User Experience Design, Software Quality Assurance, and more. Courses are hands-on, project-based, and are designed by educators with real-world industry knowledge. Students in the in-person program can select from Web Development, User Experience Design, or Quality Assurance.

Devmountain courses prepare graduates to pursue entry-level tech positions. The bootcamp offers career support to help students in their job search. More information can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fdevmountain.com.

Physical Locations for Devmountain Bootcamps

Utah:

  • 1550 Digital Dr. Lehi, UT 84043

Texas:

  • 2711 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
  • 40 NE Interstate 410 Loop, San Antonio, TX 78216
  • 10343 Sam Houston Park Dr, Houston, TX 77064
  • 100 Throckmorton St #120, Fort Worth, TX 76102
  • 18 E Avenue D, Killeen, TX 76541

Georgia:

  • 2965 Flowers Rd S, Chamblee, GA 30341
  • 3120 Stonecrest Blvd #200, Stonecrest, GA 30038

About Strayer University

Founded in 1892, Strayer University is an institution of higher learning for working adult students. It offers flexible and affordable undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration (including the Jack Welch Management Institute MBA), accounting, information technology, education, health services, public administration and criminal justice, as well as non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain. Strayer University is an accredited institution and a member of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), www.msche.org. Strayer University’s accreditation status is Accreditation Reaffirmed. MSCHE most recently reaffirmed Strayer University’s accreditation status in June 2017, with the next self-study evaluation scheduled for the 2025–2026 academic year. MSCHE is an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.strayer.edu.

