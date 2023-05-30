MetaWorks Partners With MetaKeep, the World Class Engineering Team Behind WhatsApp, Google, LinkedIn, and Twitter to Launch New Web3 Tap to Pay Digital Wallet

MetaKeep co-founder Naga Samineni joins MetaWorks advisory board
as its Chief Blockchain Security Advisor

Fairfield, CA., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and MWRK), an award-winning Web3 company that owns and operates blockchain platforms in the entertainment & technology space, today announced that it has partnered with Industry leading blockchain security protocol provider MetaKeep to integrate its multi-patented technology into its new Web3 Wallet product WalletFX.

MetaKeep co-founder Naga Samineni has agreed to join MetaWorks’ Platforms advisory board as chief blockchain security advisor. His past work at Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft, and WhatsApp, among others, has exposed him to some of the most pressing needs and issues surrounding wallets and the movement of money globally.

Mr. Samineni was part of the Founding team at WhatsApp Payments and an early engineer at Diem (Facebook Crypto). He launched WhatsApp Pay (0 to 1) in the emerging markets of India, Brazil, and Mexico. He is a subject matter expert on Compliance in Payments, Crypto, Data, Privacy, Security, KYC, AML, CTF, GDPR and led WhatsApp GDPR Compliance Engineering for Data, and Payments.

While at Twitter, Mr. Samineni created security keys and WebAuthn mainstream which is a web standard published by the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C). He built large scale distributed systems, and micro services behind the Social Graph, Core User Data, and Twitter API at ultra-low latency, at the heart of Twitter, building critical path infrastructure that operates at a scale of ~50 million requests per second with sub 5 ms latency. His interests included Data Protection and Privacy by Design at Scale.

Passbird Research, Inc., the creators of MetaKeep, based in Silicon Valley, California, was founded by the world-class engineering team behind Diem (Meta's Blockchain), WhatsApp, Google, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Microsoft, who previously built many of the products, services, and financial infrastructure that currently half the world's population use daily.

MetaKeep empowers brands to connect with their audience and realize new business opportunities in Web 3.0, with user experiences indistinguishable from the current Web 2.0 experiences that two-thirds of the world’s people are already familiar with. This is accomplished without using seed phrases, passwords, app downloads, software installations, gas fees, and numerous other complications besetting blockchain usage. Moreover, it is accomplished with bulletproof security, built-in self-custody using hardware wallet technology, and exhaustive Intellectual Property secured and democratized across all major markets as an open protocol.

“We’re pleased to announce this partnership with the team at MetaKeeep. They’ve created a best-of-breed, patented blockchain security protocol to integrate into the WalletFX Web3 tap-to-pay solution,” said MetaWorks Platforms President Scott Gallagher. “True ownership of assets and decentralization are core beliefs of MetaWorks and are at the center of all our ventures. These principles come into focus when you discuss real asset ownership and decentralization related to self-custodial digital wallets. We think the partnership between MetaKeep and WalletFX has the potential to be game-changing.”

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and MWRK) is an award-winning Web3 company that owns and operates blockchain platforms in the entertainment technology space that empower Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize their communities and help them transition to Web3. MetaWorks Platforms owns and operates a movie distribution platform called Vuele.io and MusicFX.io its fan engagement platform that creates deeper connections between fans and artists using Web3 technologies.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.metaworksplatforms.io. For additional investor info, visit www.metaworksplatform.io or www.sedar.com, and www.sec.gov, searching MWRK.

