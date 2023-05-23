36Kr Hosts "WISE 2023 AIGC Summit" to Explore Future Development of Next Generation Technologies

BEIJING, May 23, 2023

BEIJING, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, announced that it hosted the "WISE 2023 AIGC Summit" today in Beijing to explore future development opportunities amidst the rise of next generation technologies.

The Summit gathered experts from various industry giants, including Microsoft, Baidu, iFLYTEK, SenseTime, and other leading enterprises, to share ideas, strategies, and insights that inspire companies, industry practitioners, and investors to better navigate AI-driven transformation and explore the road ahead through the evolving market environment. At the Summit, 36Kr also released the results of its survey titled "China's ChatGPT Dream Team & the Next 10 Billion Worth of AIGC Products," pinpointing the most pioneering companies and the most promising products in the field of next-generation artificial intelligence.

Over the years, 36Kr has always been paying close attention to the most advanced frontiers of technology development while maintaining a sensitive and forward-looking approach toward the iteration and application of large language models as well as AIGC technologies. With exponential technological growth on the horizon, generative AI technologies will permeate all aspects of the industry's development. The successful hosting of the "WISE 2023 AIGC Summit" amplifies 36Kr's brand influence as it continues to build out ongoing initiatives in the AI ecosystem, unlocking greater growth potential and further demonstrating the Company's enterprise value.

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services, and subscription services, to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by a comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potential of China's New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goal and strategies; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; relevant government policies and regulations relating to our business and industry; the Company's expectations regarding the use of proceeds from this offering; the Company's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its services; the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; the Company's ability to provide high-quality content in a timely manner to attract and retain users; the Company's ability to retain and hire quality in-house writers and editors; the Company's ability to maintain cooperation with third-party professional content providers; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with third-party platforms; general economic and business conditions in China; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

36Kr Holdings Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (10) 5825-4188
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

