WINDSOR, Conn., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced updates across its full line of Advent Solutions, including Advent Portfolio Exchange®, Advent Genesis®, Advent Managed Services®, Geneva®, and other related platforms.

"As the industry shifts — whether through new investment strategies, evolving technologies, or market pressures — we are partnering with our clients to find opportunities in this environment," says Karen Geiger, Senior V.P. and Co-General Manager of SS&C Advent. "Through this release, we continue to deliver to our clients purpose-built, holistic and highly scalable solutions."

Highlights of the latest releases include:

Advent Genesis: Conceived as a high-powered order creation and rebalancing solution, Advent Genesis is evolving into a comprehensive portfolio management platform. With 43 releases in 2022, Genesis is driving portfolio customization at scale by providing tax visibility and efficiency, personalized dynamic exposure views and advanced modeling and trade strategies to meet investors' goals.

The portfolio management platform now features integrated portfolio modeling, construction, rebalancing, and trade order creation capabilities. Clients can generate hundreds of thousands of orders in minutes, while accommodating investor preferences and restrictions.

Expanded analytics capabilities allow portfolio managers to analyze, understand and explain their exposure and the drivers of performance across thousands of accounts without needing to import data from external systems.

Advent Managed Services is focusing on supporting clients operationally by integrating Geneva APIs and EMEA data requirements into the Managed Services Console.

Additional features in this release include the infrastructure to support a new corporate actions workflow.

The team is evaluating scenarios to improve automation and straight-through processing via SS&C Blue Prism intelligent automation technologies.

Geneva®is investing in modernizing its technology stack with significant enhancements in REST API capabilities, advancements in web-based workspace, and loan processing functionality. Updates include:

Support for private markets, with added functionality for commitment reductions to account for defaulted investors and flexibility with waterfall calculations on preferred returns or distributions.

Two product rebrands are now reflected in the UI and across all documentation: SS&C Advent Lumis is now Operations Hub and Geneva World Investor is now the Investor Accounting module. All market-leading features and functionality remain the same, as do licensing agreements.

Advent Portfolio Exchange (APX)® is modernizing its user experience with faster report run-times, expanded integration via REST APIs and the roll-out of a market and reference data connectivity solution, Advent Market Data. The solution reinforces APX as scalable hub for accounting, performance measurement, and reporting for asset and wealth managers. Notable features in the release include:

Support for model fees for composite net-of-fees performance

Expanded fields for additional transaction fees

New SEC 13F reporting

Expanded access to report data to increase operational efficiency.

Moxy® and Advent Rules Manager is optimizing performance improving order routing and handling of large data sets, expand FIX connectivity with updates to algos, as well as enhancements for order creation, compliance, and post-trade workflows.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

