MSU is ahead of schedule and continues testing program

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced Mississippi State University (MSU) has completed the initial phase of its preclinical model to establish baseline testing parameters and study endpoints for Halberd's groundbreaking patent-pending nasal spray. The nasal spray is designed to eliminate the otherwise inevitable and irreversible negative effects of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) by directly targeting the associated antigens in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF).

MSU is ahead of schedule; continues to quantify the testing parameters for the 2nd and 3rd phases of testing of the Halberd Nasal Spray for Traumatic Brain Injury. Testing to quantify the parameters for the second and third phases will be completed in the very near future.

This innovative research involves the development and application of test mechanisms and testing parameters to quantify and correlate the level of head impact to the degree of resulting brain injury, which has never been established previously. MSU will commence actual nasal spray testing once these test parameters and study endpoints are quantified.

Halberd's nasal spray employs a proprietary blend of three active ingredients designed to timely address and block the excess production of certain identified inflammatory cytokines and neurotransmitters triggered by head trauma. Excess quantities of these elements are associated with irreversible brain injury. MSU's pre-clinical model seeks to document improvement in outcome from the timely administration of Halberd's nasal spray. The testing at MSU will evaluate the importance of the application of Halberd's nasal spray within hours of a traumatic brain injury to mitigate the otherwise inevitable long-term neurodegeneraton.

According to Dr. Abdon Nanhay, special medical consultant to Halberd in Brazil, "Traumatic Brain Injury in American society is increasing at an alarming exponential rate. Halberd, along with its research partners at Mississippi State University and Youngstown State University, are seeking a simple nasal spray solution that can be self-administered soon after a traumatic brain injury event. Having identified the associated culprit inflammatory cytokines and neurotransmitters in CSF, Halberd is developing a realistic early treatment product that should have wide acceptance by contact sports participants and the military.

According to the CDC, "In 2019, for example, CDC estimated that ‘the economic cost of injury was $4.2 trillion, including $327 billion in medical care, $69 billion in work loss, and $3.8 trillion in value of statistical life and quality of life losses"[1]. The potential market for a product that proactively treats TBI through the timely suppression of specific excess neurotransmitters and inflammatory cytokines associated with brain trauma is enormous. Currently, no other product on the market addresses this need, let alone in a timely manner. If the MSU test results are positive, this will be a significant step towards realizing Halberd's first therapeutic product, with enormous potential economically and from a humanitarian standpoint.

About Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM).
Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM) was founded in 1974 The CVM has a total of six locations and serves all 82 counties in Mississippi as well as the entire Southeastern United States. The College's main campus is in Starkville and includes the Wise Center, which houses its main teaching hospital, the Animal Health Center. The MSU CVM Department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences faculty and staff represent the basic scientific disciplines required for education of veterinarians. MSU CVM is committed to an ethical approach to treating animals with a genuine passion and drive.

About Halberd Corporation.
Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

[1] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK580076/#_pz54-2_

