PORT CLINTON, Ohio, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new U-Haul® retail, moving and self-storage facility is coming to an undeveloped site on W. State Route 163 between Dianna's Deli & Restaurant and the Sleep Hollows Family Campground.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Port Clinton is scheduled for completion in 2025.

Preliminary plans call for the creation of a three-story self-storage building including at least 650 indoor, ADA-accessible units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. U-Haul also plans to build a separate warehouse for portable moving containers.

"Port Clinton is an attractive destination for DIY movers because it's a quaint waterfront community located between Cleveland and Toledo," said Logan Minnich, U-Haul Company of NW Ohio president. "As people continue to pack up their U-Haul trucks and head to Port Clinton, there is an increased demand for quality storage."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Port Clinton will feature a sprawling retail showroom and mobility services like trailer and moving van rentals, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and more. Professional hitch installation and propane will also be available on-site.

Minnich intends to hire at least 12 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Port Clinton community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"This will be our first company-owned and -operated facility in Port Clinton and we're thankful for this opportunity to be part of the city's development and long-term future," Minnich added.

Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

U-Haul dealers in and around Port Clinton continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to provide communities with accessible mobility since 1945. During these challenging times, more than 21,000 small businesses across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income by partnering with U-Haul. When customers rent from their local U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because there is no financial investment from dealers, they are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses with enough lot space to park U-Haul equipment and enough time to welcome more customers while meeting the mobility needs of their neighbors. Learn how to partner with U-Haul at uhaul.com/dealer.

