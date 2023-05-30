The semiconductor industry faced macroeconomic challenges in 2022 that hit market valuations considerably. However, after enduring a year of decline, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. ( AMD, Financial) is progressing into a bullish trajectory. The vital catalysts supporting the momentum include strategic product launches and the company's inclusion in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program.

With its robust embedded portfolio, AMD is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging industry trends. Further, its data center segment is gaining traction in the cloud market.

This discussion will explore the factors breeding a progressive outlook for AMD's value growth and market dominance, while it remains undervalued.

Progressive embedded and data center performance

AMD's embedded segment demonstrated remarkable growth and strategic advancements in the first quarter. The net revenue of $1.6 billion, representing a 163% increase compared to the prior-year period, is primarily attributed to the inclusion of Xilinx's embedded product revenue for the full fiscal quarter. The data point highlights the positive impact of the Xilinx acquisition on AMD's embedded business.

Source: Company earnings

Strategic highlights further reinforce the potential of the embedded segment. The launch of Zynq products to accelerate 4G and 5G radio deployments and the establishment of AMD's first Telco Solutions Lab positions the company as a critical player in the telecommunications industry. Subaru's adoption of the AMD-based Eyesight 4 platform across their entire vehicle range signifies the success of its embedded solutions in the automotive sector. Additionally, the expansion of the portfolio with the launch of Ryzen 5000 and EPYC 9000 embedded processors in the security, storage, edge server and network markets demonstrates the company's concentration on providing high-performance and efficient solutions for diverse embedded applications.

In 2022, the embedded segment experienced significant growth, with annual revenue reaching $4.6 billion. AMD's leadership in adaptive computing solutions is crucial in enabling differentiated capabilities and features for major players in various industries, including automotive, 5G wireless equipment manufacturing, health care, aerospace and industrial sectors. In addition, the collaboration with the Energy Sciences Network for ESnet6, the qualification of the first space-grade Versal adaptive system on a chip, and the expansion of the Versal product lineup with AI Engine integration further solidify AMD's position in the embedded market.

As fro AMD's Data Center, the segment recorded mixed results in the first quarter. While net revenue remained flat compared to the prior year, the company faced challenges in operating income due to product mix and increased research and development investments. However, several positive strategic highlights indicate potential growth opportunities.

One notable aspect is the solid double-digit percentage year-over-year growth in cloud sales. This indicates that AMD's EPYC processors are gaining traction among cloud customers. The launch of 28 new AMD-powered instances, including offerings from major players like Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial) Azure, Google ( GOOG, Financial) Cloud and Oracle ( ORCL, Financial) Cloud, further strengths its position in the cloud market.

Additionally, the entry of leading original equipment manufacturers into production on the new "Genoa" server platforms is encouraging. AMD's latest server processors, the fourth generation EPYC CPUs, have garnered interest and are being adopted by key players in the industry. Further, the partnership with the Max Planck Society to power the first EU supercomputer with the CPUs and MI300 Instinct accelerators demonstrates AMD's credibility in high-performance computing.

Source: Investor presentation

Looking back at 2022, the data center segment experienced significant growth, with annual revenue increasing by 64%. The adoption of AMD's EPYC processors and Instinct data center GPUs played a crucial role in this growth.

Lastly, the acquisition of Pensando further expanded its capabilities in data center solutions, providing customers with a broader portfolio of compute engines optimized for specific workloads.

Potential edge with product deployment

AMD's advanced research and development is one of its vital growth drivers. The R&D expenses for the first quarter increased by 33% to $1.4 billion compared to the prior-year period. The increase was driven by acquisitions and organic growth, supporting strong product development.

The company has made several significant product announcements, strengthening its market position. The release of the Ryzen Embedded 5000 Series processors focuses on networking solutions, providing scalable performance for space- and power-constrained applications. These processors offer multiple core options and PCIe Gen4 connectivity, prioritizing enterprise reliability and reducing cooling requirements.

The launch of the Alveo MA35D media accelerator showcases AMD's emphasis on interactive media services. With 5 nm ASIC-based VPUs and AV1 acceleration, it enables high-quality video processing and supports emerging trends like live interactive streaming. In addition, the card delivers improved channel density, lower latency in 4K and enhanced compression efficiency, offering cost-effective content delivery solutions.

Further, introducing the Radeon PRO W7000 Series graphics cards targeted professionals with heavy workloads. Built on the RDNA 3 architecture, these cards offer competitive performance per dollar, better image fidelity and concurrent graphics and compute-based applications. In addition, with features like chiplet design and the AMD Radiance Display Engine, they provide higher resolutions and vibrant colors.

Overall, AMD targeted specific markets with these products. Rapid introduction of processors (with competitive performance) in an adverse macro environment may lead to better product differentiation and revenue growth. Subsequent market recovery may boost AMD's market valuation aggressively.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program

AMD's inclusion in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program marks a major milestone for the company. The partnership with Amazon ( AMZN, Financial) presents promising prospects for AMD as it expands its reach and demonstrates the performance and cost efficiency of its EPYC processors across diverse customer workloads and uses cases.

The program offers several advantages for AMD, including co-selling support from Amazon Web Services and access to sales enablement resources. These resources will help showcase the company's offerings and drive new business opportunities. Reduced AWS Marketplace listing fees and incentives for AWS sales teams further encourage promoting and adopting AMD-powered solutions.

Another crucial benefit is the extensive customer base provided by AWS. Participating in the program allows AMD to reach millions of active Amazon's cloud customers globally, offering a vast market to showcase the capabilities of its EPYC processors and highlight their performance and cost advantages. In addition, AMD's technology certification instills confidence in customers to integrate AMD-powered Amazon EC2 instances with their existing workloads.

Source: Earnings release

In addition, the EPYC processors on AWS support a wide range of workloads and use cases, including general-purpose, memory-optimized, graphics-intensive, compute-intensive and spiky workloads. This versatility enables customers to choose the most suitable instance type for their specific needs, spanning business-critical applications, gaming, big data analytics and scientific modeling. AMD's involvement in the program ensures customers have access to diverse compute options, with potential enhancements as AWS implements the new processors.

Lastly, AMD's architectural and security review for the program validates its commitment to quality and customer excellence. Proof of customer success across various industry verticals further strengthens the reputation and reliability of the company's solutions.

Risks and downsides

While AMD's rapid product introduction, strong performance in the embedded segment and participation in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program present significant growth opportunities, it is essential to consider some specific risks and downsides that could impact its future performance.

In the first quarter, AMD's client net revenue declined significantly due to lower client processor sales, impacting the overall financial performance. The decrease in average selling price and unit shipments resulted in an operating loss, indicating vulnerability in the client segment. Additionally, gaming net revenue decreased due to soft consumer demand for gaming graphics, emphasizing the risk of relying heavily on gaming-related revenue.

AMD also faces restrictions imposed by agreements governing its guarantees of Xilinx's notes and its revolving credit agreement. These restrictions may hinder the company's ability to operate its business effectively and limit its financial flexibility.

Further, Intel's ( INTC, Financial) dominance in the microprocessor market and aggressive business practices pose a significant challenge. As a result, AMD's ability to compete effectively may be limited, affecting its market share and profitability. Additionally, ongoing economic uncertainties may adversely affect its business and operating performance. The semiconductor industry's cyclical behavior also breeds risks, as downturns can materially impact the business.

Finally, AMD's concentrated dependence on software vendors, especially Microsoft, is a vital factor to consider. If these customers move their software design away from AMD's products, it can hurt its revenue significantly.

Takeaways

In summary, AMD's performance in the first quarter showcased positive growth in the embedded segment, driven by advancements in the telecommunications, automotive and diverse embedded markets. The data center segment also saw growth with increased cloud sales and partnerships. In addition, AMD's focus on research and development led to rapid launches, expanding its product portfolio and strategic advantage.

However, challenges persist, including declining net revenue in the client and gaming segments and competition from industry giants like Intel. In addition, dependence on software vendors and economic uncertainties pose risks.

Nonetheless, AMD's inclusion in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program offers expansion opportunities and supports long-term value growth.