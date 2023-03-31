Pyxus International, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Earnings Call

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 23, 2023

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus International" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced that it will hold a teleconference and webcast with a Company presentation to review financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. ET. A press release reporting the Company's fourth quarter and full year fiscal year 2023 results will be issued prior to the call.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (646) 960-0369 or (888) 350-3452 and use conference ID 2624736. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available through the Pyxus International website at www.pyxus.com.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event on June 6, 2023, a telephonic replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (647) 362-9199 or (800) 770-2030 and entering the access code 2624736.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay accessible by calling the number above, has not been authorized by Pyxus International and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

