Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global leader in technology e-commerce, today announced its largest ever participation as an exhibitor at Computex, taking place from May 30 to June 2 in Taipei, Taiwan. Leveraging its position as the premier e-commerce destination for North American customers seeking the latest technology products, Newegg expects to connect and re-connect at Computex with key technology suppliers across Asia.

Newegg's showcase, located on the fourth floor in Booth L0022, Hall 1, of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center will spotlight the company's marketplace, media creation and logistics capabilities. Open to all convention attendees, the booth will emphasize Newegg's role as a leading North American e-commerce retailer and premier marketplace for third-party sellers.

This year, Newegg’s Computex staff size and footprint in the exhibition center are its largest ever at the renowned tech convention. Previously, the company exhibited on a smaller scale in 2016 and 2013.

Representing the strength of Newegg in both North America and Asia, employees from its global headquarters in California and its Taipei office will ensure the company’s prominent presence at Computex. Executives will also engage with industry-leading manufacturing partners based in Taiwan.

During Computex, Newegg CEO Anthony Chow is expected to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with TAITRA, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, which will provide exclusive benefits from Newegg to Taiwan vendors recommended by TAITRA and facilitate the launch of new seller businesses on Newegg.

In addition to engaging with attendees at the booth, Newegg will host seminars in its private lounge for potential seller partners, offering insights into the company’s marketplace, logistics and video content creation services. Those interested in attending a Newegg seminar can inquire about availability at the company’s booth.

The Newegg Media team will play an important role throughout the convention by creating video content, which will be posted immediately on Newegg social media channels like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Additionally, the team will meet with sellers interested to join the company’s marketplace, helping them understand how the media team creates over 100 hours of live selling each week, shopping ads and scripted content.

"Computex arrives at a critical juncture in the tech industry as we navigate the global COVID-19 pandemic recovery and seek to create new opportunities for users to re-engage with technology," said Anthony Chow, Newegg CEO. "The timing and location of Computex are also of paramount importance, being central to the world's best technology manufacturers. Based on these dynamics, Newegg is prioritizing our showcase with a large team and investments in a booth and lounge to connect with key sellers. Computex attendees will witness a strong presence from Newegg and gain insights into our best-in-class services."

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

