Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: APGN) to Pyxis Oncology, Inc. for 0.1725 shares of Pyxis for each share of Apexigen is fair to Apexigen shareholders. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Apexigen shareholders will own approximately 10% of the combined company.

Halper Sadeh encourages Apexigen shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Apexigen and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Apexigen shareholders; (2) determine whether Pyxis is underpaying for Apexigen; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Apexigen shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Apexigen shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Apexigen shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005530/en/