Surgeons Successfully Complete First Surgical Cases Using Stryker's Q Guidance System with Cranial Guidance Software

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Stryker (

NYSE:SYK, Financial), one of the world’s leading medical technology companies, announced that Early Product Surveillance (EPS) cases utilizing its Q Guidance System with Cranial Guidance Software are underway. The technology provides surgeons with image-based planning and an intraoperative guidance system designed to support cranial surgeries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005371/en/

Cranial_hero_image_3.jpg

Stryker's Q Guidance System with Cranial Guidance Software provides surgeons with image-based planning and an intraoperative guidance system designed to support cranial surgeries. (Photo: Business Wire)

"In my opinion, Stryker's Q Guidance System with Cranial Guidance Software could be the new gold standard for image-guided neurosurgical navigation," said Dr. Melvin Field, medical director for the Minimally Invasive Brain Surgery program at AdventHealth, and member of Orlando Neurosurgery, one of the first surgeons to bring the system to his OR. "Cranial procedures are extremely delicate, and outcomes may go beyond physical health, potentially altering your patient's appearance or personality. The system offers advanced planning and guidance capabilities, giving me greater confidence to perform these complex surgeries."

Leading up to a full commercial launch, Stryker’s Q Guidance System with Cranial Guidance Software will be utilized at five additional EPS sites: the University of New Mexico, the University of Arkansas, the University of Michigan, Thomas Jefferson University, and Lenox Hill Hospital.

Cranial Guidance Software provides a single solution to track brain biopsy and shunt placement instruments, and includes automatic, algorithmic processing as well as comprehensive segmentation capabilities. The software provides tools enabled by gesture recognition for identifying, marking, and localizing targets and anatomical structures of interest.

Learn more about this new technology at strykeronegiantleap.com.

* Dr. Melvin Field is a paid consultant of Stryker. His statements represent his own opinions based on personal experience and are not necessarily those of Stryker. Individual results may vary.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually.

More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Content ID: QGS-PR-6_34619

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230524005371r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005371/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.