Stryker ( NYSE:SYK, Financial), one of the world’s leading medical technology companies, announced that Early Product Surveillance (EPS) cases utilizing its Q Guidance System with Cranial Guidance Software are underway. The technology provides surgeons with image-based planning and an intraoperative guidance system designed to support cranial surgeries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005371/en/

Stryker's Q Guidance System with Cranial Guidance Software provides surgeons with image-based planning and an intraoperative guidance system designed to support cranial surgeries. (Photo: Business Wire)

"In my opinion, Stryker's Q Guidance System with Cranial Guidance Software could be the new gold standard for image-guided neurosurgical navigation," said Dr. Melvin Field, medical director for the Minimally Invasive Brain Surgery program at AdventHealth, and member of Orlando Neurosurgery, one of the first surgeons to bring the system to his OR. "Cranial procedures are extremely delicate, and outcomes may go beyond physical health, potentially altering your patient's appearance or personality. The system offers advanced planning and guidance capabilities, giving me greater confidence to perform these complex surgeries."

Leading up to a full commercial launch, Stryker’s Q Guidance System with Cranial Guidance Software will be utilized at five additional EPS sites: the University of New Mexico, the University of Arkansas, the University of Michigan, Thomas Jefferson University, and Lenox Hill Hospital.

Cranial Guidance Software provides a single solution to track brain biopsy and shunt placement instruments, and includes automatic, algorithmic processing as well as comprehensive segmentation capabilities. The software provides tools enabled by gesture recognition for identifying, marking, and localizing targets and anatomical structures of interest.

Learn more about this new technology at strykeronegiantleap.com.

* Dr. Melvin Field is a paid consultant of Stryker. His statements represent his own opinions based on personal experience and are not necessarily those of Stryker. Individual results may vary.

About Stryker

Stryker is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies and, together with its customers, is driven to make healthcare better. The company offers innovative products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopaedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside its customers around the world, Stryker impacts more than 130 million patients annually.

More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Content ID: QGS-PR-6_34619

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005371/en/