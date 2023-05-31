The Coretec Group Releases May 2023 Shareholder Call Transcript and Webcast Recording

The Company provided updates on its Endurion battery program, discussed the importance of its latest provisional patent, and outlined goals for the remainder of 2023

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coretec Group ( CRTG), developers of silicon anode active materials for lithium-ion batteries and cyclohexasilane (CHS) for electric vehicles (EVs), cleantech, and emerging tech applications, today released the transcript and webcast recording from its May 18, 2023 shareholder update on the Company’s Investor Relations Website.

During the call, The Coretec Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Matt Kappers, Chief Technology Officer, Ramez Elgammal, Ph.D., and VP of Partnerships and Innovation, Michelle Tokarz, Ph.D., shared its strong results from cycling tests on its modified silicon battery material. These tests proved three important factors:

  • Coretec’s team successfully bonded a polymer to the silicon nanoparticles.
  • The Endurion engineered solid electrolyte interface layer improves rate capability.
  • The cycling stability of Endurion’s silicon material outperformed unmodified materials.

The Company also discussed the importance of its latest provisional patent. The patent identifies three distinct, novel methodologies for minimizing pulverization and increasing the rate capability by creating an artificial solid electrolyte interface. This innovation is capable of extending the life and increasing the capabilities of silicon-based anodes for lithium-ion batteries, with an emphasis on scalability. The development marks a major breakthrough for the Company’s Endurion battery program focused on EV batteries that charge faster and last longer than the current industry standard.

The Company also provided a roadmap for the rest of the year, and an update on its current and prospective partnerships. It is developing relationships with potential Endurion end-users such as automakers and battery companies as well as key suppliers and testing companies.

The call concluded with Company leadership answering questions from the investor community. Kappers urged all who are interested in receiving the latest Company updates to sign up for notifications on its Investor Relations Website, follow the Company’s social media channels on Twitter and LinkedIn, and watch its recent informational video that breaks down the Endurion battery program.

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based developer of engineered silicon, working to improve lives and power the EV, cleantech, and emerging technology markets of tomorrow. The company’s current battery program is Endurion; the Coretec team is applying its expertise in silicon nanoparticles to develop silicon anodes for lithium-ion batteries in EVs that will charge faster and last longer than the current industry standard.

Additionally, Coretec is also utilizing its engineered silicon to develop a portfolio of energy-focused products, including solid-state lighting (LEDs), semiconductors, 3D volumetric displays, and printable electronics. The Coretec Group’s groundbreaking work is revolutionizing the EV and energy storage markets and will continue to be a pioneer in this fast-paced industry.

For more information, please visit thecoretecgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group’s expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company’s results from operations are forward-looking statements and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

