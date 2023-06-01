Thousands of preorders for the Mudra Band have already been received as the Company prepares for its first volume manufacturing batch

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. ( WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a technology growth company developing AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced that its flagship consumer product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, is now available for preorder at www.mudra-band.com, as the Company prepares for its first volume manufacturing batch.

The Mudra Band, originally designed for the touchless operation of the Apple Watch using neural signals, has since broadened product features with Air-Touch,which enables users to operate products across Apple’s ecosystem of devices using intuitive subtle finger movements and hand gestures without the need for physical touch.The latest features allow users to toggle and switch between connected devices with a seamless transition between iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, and Apple TV devices, smart glasses, and various mobile gaming devices.

“We believe that the Mudra Band is setting the input standard for connected devices, extended reality, and gaming by enabling immersive and intuitive user interactions that transform the ways that people interact with their electronic devices,” commented Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer at Wearable Devices. “As we prepare for our first volume manufacturing batch of the band, we are scaling our marketing and support capabilities to accommodate the considerable early demand we’re seeing for our products with thousands of preorders already received, and our objective is to begin shipments in the second half of 2023. This is a very exciting step for our Company, and we look forward to keeping you apprised of further progress.”

The Mudra Band is compatible with various Apple Watch models and its functionality is being extensively tested and approved by a global community of thousands of Apple enthusiasts as the ultimate after-market accessory for the Apple Watch to control products across the entire Apple ecosystem.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company”) is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, the Mudra Inspire, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Metaverse, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS”. For more information, please visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/.

