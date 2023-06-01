ElDorado National (California) or ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group,Inc., and an industry leader in heavy-duty transit buses and emission-free technology, secured an order for 19 Axess EVO-FC hydrogen fuel cell buses from California public transit provider, Foothill Transit.

Foothill Transit currently operates a fleet of 359 buses, which includes zero-emission models, and serves Southern California’s San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys, including Pasadena and downtown Los Angeles. The new Axess EVO-FC buses will contribute to Foothill’s ongoing commitment to operating a 100% zero-emissions bus fleet.

Powered by the industry’s highest capacity fuel cell and BAE Systems® Gen3 electric propulsion system, the Axess EVO-FC delivers an industry-leading range up to 400 miles, refuels in 12-20 minutes and the only emission is water. As a leader in low or no emission technology, ENC was the first bus manufacturer to complete the 12-year/500,000 miles FTA Altoona test for a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric powered bus in 2018.

“The Axess EVO-FC is the perfect addition to Foothill Transit’s zero-emissions fleet,” said Mike Ammann, Vice President of Sales, ENC. “ENC continues to lead the industry in next-generation alternative fuel buses that help transit authorities across the country operate in a more sustainable way.”

ENC is currently taking orders for the Axess EVO-FC and its entire line of zero emissions buses. Visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eldorado-ca.com%2F to learn more.

About ElDorado National (California), Inc.

ENC%2C a subsidiary of REV GroupInc., has manufactured low floor and standard floor buses for over 45 years to public transit/paratransit, airport, and university transportation markets. ENC is best known in the industry for its customizable options including thousands of floorplan configurations, as well as ensuring unparalleled manufacturing and safety standards. All ENC models pass a comprehensive battery of durability and crash tests. ENC manufactures the greenest buses in the industry including the zero emissions Axess EVO-BE™ and Axess EVO-FC. All buses are crafted in the state-of-the-art 227,000 square-foot, ISO 9001 certified production facility in Riverside, California.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV+Group companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

About Foothill Transit

Foothill Transit provides community-oriented, environmentally friendly bus service throughout Southern California’s San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys, including express routes to Downtown Los Angeles, offering 14 million bus rides annually. To receive a complete travel itinerary of starts, stops, and transfers to your destination, call 1-800-RIDE-INFO or visit one of Foothill Transit’s four Transit Stores located in West Covina, Pomona, Puente Hills Mall, and El Monte. Find us online at foothilltransit.org.

