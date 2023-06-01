MOGO executes Definitive Agreement with Nils Lahr and OrionsWave To Acquire Social Challenge Engine and Platform Technology

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) (NASDAQ:MGAM), the mobile esports and social platform company driving collegiate esports tournaments, team development and data services in India, today announced that the Company has executed the definitive agreement to acquire, implement and relaunch the social challenge technology developed by Nils Lahr and OrionsWave.

"I'm thrilled about the prospect of bringing specific social stories to life," said OrionsWave founder and CEO Nils Lahr. "Unlike the ad-hoc nature of Instagram or the instant gratification of TikTok, our original app, which was #1 on the app store before these platforms emerged, catered to a unique category that is still unaddressed in the market. Our aim is to add more value to social connections and infuse more fun into viral calls to action. With the advancements in technology and user experience, we're poised to bring a fresh and exciting perspective to the market."

"Moving forward with OrionsWave's social challenge technology provides the robust technological backbone required for building out the capabilities, value and offering of our MOGO social platform," said Mobile Global Esports CEO Dave Pross. "We're looking forward to working closely with Nils and his team to drive gamer engagement through offering users the ability to create challenges with which to motivate player and team unity and competitiveness."

Nils Lahr, an esteemed American entrepreneur and computer scientist, has made significant strides in the digital media and AI industries. As the founder and CEO of OrionsWave, LLC, he has guided early-stage companies to success, including Orions Systems, Inc., and Synergy Sports. His tenure as Reality CTO at Microsoft showcased his expertise in AI scalability. Holding over 8 key patents in machine learning and AI, his innovative approach led to Microsoft's acquisition of Orions Systems, Inc. in 2020. Lahr also co-founded Synergy Sports Technology, LLC, a global leader in sports analytics, which recently had its IPO. His Emmy-award-winning work in streaming media has significantly influenced the digital transition of major corporations.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Mobile Global Esports Inc.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) is a mobile esports and social platform company that holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments, teams, and players in India. Mobile Global Esports ("MOGO" or "Mogo") was organized in March of 2021 to carry on and expand an esports business (the "Business") started by its predecessor in 2016. MOGO is now building out and expanding its esports business, with special focus on India and other South Asian markets. For more information about the Company, please visit MOGO's website and Instagram, Facebook & Twitter social media accounts. Investors can sign up for updates at MOGO Investor Relations Site: https://ir.mogoesports.com/alerts

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "estimate," "plans," "potential," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "management believes," "we believe," "we intend" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, include statements regarding the expected use of proceeds. These statements are based on our management's expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future events, which in turn are based on currently available information. These expectations, beliefs and assumptions could prove inaccurate. Although we believe that the estimates and projections reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, our expectations, beliefs and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Media Contact: Rich Schineller, 941.780.8100, [email protected]

SOURCE: Mobile Global Esports



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757329/MOGO-executes-Definitive-Agreement-with-Nils-Lahr-and-OrionsWave-To-Acquire-Social-Challenge-Engine-and-Platform-Technology

img.ashx?id=757329

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.