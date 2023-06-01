WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) (NASDAQ:MGAM), the mobile esports and social platform company driving collegiate esports tournaments, team development and data services in India, today announced that the Company has executed the definitive agreement to acquire, implement and relaunch the social challenge technology developed by Nils Lahr and OrionsWave.

"I'm thrilled about the prospect of bringing specific social stories to life," said OrionsWave founder and CEO Nils Lahr. "Unlike the ad-hoc nature of Instagram or the instant gratification of TikTok, our original app, which was #1 on the app store before these platforms emerged, catered to a unique category that is still unaddressed in the market. Our aim is to add more value to social connections and infuse more fun into viral calls to action. With the advancements in technology and user experience, we're poised to bring a fresh and exciting perspective to the market."

"Moving forward with OrionsWave's social challenge technology provides the robust technological backbone required for building out the capabilities, value and offering of our MOGO social platform," said Mobile Global Esports CEO Dave Pross. "We're looking forward to working closely with Nils and his team to drive gamer engagement through offering users the ability to create challenges with which to motivate player and team unity and competitiveness."

Nils Lahr, an esteemed American entrepreneur and computer scientist, has made significant strides in the digital media and AI industries. As the founder and CEO of OrionsWave, LLC, he has guided early-stage companies to success, including Orions Systems, Inc., and Synergy Sports. His tenure as Reality CTO at Microsoft showcased his expertise in AI scalability. Holding over 8 key patents in machine learning and AI, his innovative approach led to Microsoft's acquisition of Orions Systems, Inc. in 2020. Lahr also co-founded Synergy Sports Technology, LLC, a global leader in sports analytics, which recently had its IPO. His Emmy-award-winning work in streaming media has significantly influenced the digital transition of major corporations.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Mobile Global Esports Inc.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) is a mobile esports and social platform company that holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments, teams, and players in India. Mobile Global Esports ("MOGO" or "Mogo") was organized in March of 2021 to carry on and expand an esports business (the "Business") started by its predecessor in 2016. MOGO is now building out and expanding its esports business, with special focus on India and other South Asian markets. For more information about the Company, please visit MOGO's website and Instagram, Facebook & Twitter social media accounts. Investors can sign up for updates at MOGO Investor Relations Site: https://ir.mogoesports.com/alerts

