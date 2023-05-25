FLANIGAN'S DECLARES DIVIDEND

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced that on May 25, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of 45 cents per share to shareholders of record on June 12, 2023, payable on June 26, 2023.

