abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

53 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2023 / The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on May 25, 2023. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX")

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, FAX had outstanding 247,695,769 shares of common stock and 2,000,000 or private preferred stock. 70.00% of outstanding common stock and 90% of the outstanding private preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class II Director to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

P. Gerald Malone

149,991,861

21,010,187

3,779,378

To approve the continuation of the term of one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

William J. Potter

1,800,000

-

-

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO")

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, FCO had outstanding 12,540,892 shares of common stock. 64% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class I Directors to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Votes Abstained

P. Gerald Malone

7,692,327

202,639

154,442

Moritz Sell

7,687,033

207,839

154,536

To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

William J. Potter

7,684,894

211,437

153,077

abrdn Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF")

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, IAF had outstanding 25,469,348 shares of common stock. 72.82% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class II Directors to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

Radhika Ajmera

13,806,779

4,741,419

-

P. Gerald Malone

13,808,161

4,740,038

-

To approve the continuation of the terms for two Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Votes Abstained

William J. Potter

13,858,888

4,689,310

-

Moritz Sell

14,824,905

3,723,293

-

abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP")

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, ACP had outstanding 52,075,560 shares of common stock and 1,600,000 shares of outstanding preferred stock. 81.73% of outstanding common stock and 64.92% of outstanding preferred stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect one Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

P. Gerald Malone

39,197,933

4,670,785

For Preferred Stock Only: To elect one Preferred Share Trustee to the Board of Directors:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Randolph Takian

928,143

110,589

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD")

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, AGD had outstanding 24,865,080 shares of common stock. 76.23% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Nancy Yao Maasbach

16,990,343

1,963,612

Stephen Bird

17,208,832

1,745,123

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD")

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, AOD had outstanding 105,430,998 shares of common stock. 82.63% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Nancy Yao Maasbach

75,140,466

11,978,073

Stephen Bird

80,745,035

6,373,505

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP")

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, AWP had outstanding 85,407,951 shares of common stock. 73.09% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Annual Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class III Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Nancy Yao Maasbach

57,896,728

4,523,612

Stephen Bird

60,084,637

2,335,703

The India Fund, Inc. ("IFN")

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, IFN had outstanding 29,704,016 shares of common stock. 68% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class II Directors to the Board of Directors:

Votes ForVotes AgainstVotes Abstained

Luis F. Rubio

19,209,091

751,368

359,438

Nisha Kumar

19,264,023

706,537

349,337

To approve the continuation of the term for one Director under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Abstained

Jeswald W. Salacuse

19,178,293

768,369

373,235

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund ("ASGI")

As of the record date, April 10, 2023, ASGI had outstanding 25,206,605 shares of common stock. 86.75% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect one Class I Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Gordon A. Baird

20,070,026

1,795,899

To elect one Class II Trustee to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Chris LaVictoire Mahai

20,043,344

1,822,581

To elect three Class III Trustees to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Thomas W. Hunersen

20,046,049

1,819,876

Nancy Yao Maasbach

18,897,400

2,968,525

Stephen Bird

19,443,203

2,422,722

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited., abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and abrdn Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

www.abrdn.com/en-us/cefinvestorcenter#

For More Information Contact:
abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds
Investor Relations
800-522-5465
[email protected]

SOURCE: abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/757423/abrdn-US-Closed-End-Funds-Announce-Results-of-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders

