On May 23, 2023, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer Michael Karr sold 12,848 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc ( PPBI, Financial), a regional bank holding company based in Irvine, California. The company operates through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank, offering a diverse range of banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

Who is Michael Karr?

Michael Karr serves as the Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. In his role, Karr is responsible for overseeing the company's risk management framework, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, and managing the overall risk profile of the organization.

Insider Trading Analysis

Over the past year, Michael Karr has sold a total of 12,848 shares and purchased 0 shares. The insider transaction history for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc reveals that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 6 insider sells during the same period. This trend may indicate that insiders are taking advantage of the current market conditions to cash in on their holdings.

Stock Valuation

On the day of Michael Karr's recent sale, shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc were trading at $20.53 apiece, giving the stock a market capitalization of $1,870.974 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 6.67, which is lower than the industry median of 7.9 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

With a current price of $20.53 and a GuruFocus Value of $34.27, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.6. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated using the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Investors should consider the insider trading trends and the stock's current valuation before making any investment decisions. While the stock appears to be undervalued based on its GF Value, the recent insider sell activity may warrant further investigation to determine if there are any underlying issues or concerns that could impact the stock's future performance.

As always, it is essential to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making any investment decisions. The information provided in this article should serve as a starting point for further analysis of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc and its potential as an investment opportunity.