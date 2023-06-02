Onfolio Completes Development of Generative AI Search Tool

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WILMINGTON, Del., May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. ( ONFO, ONFOW) (the “Company” or “Onfolio”), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses announces the launch of a powerful generative AI search function for MightyDeals.com, one of its subsidiaries.

The team at Onfolio has been working hard to develop AI tools that can add value to each of our businesses. Onfolio’s AI is based on chatGPT-style Large Language Models, (LLMs)

By adding AI powered search on MightyDeals.com, customers can use plain language to describe what they are looking to buy. The AI tool is familiar with the context and description of hundreds of active deals on the mightydeals.com site and instantly returns results based on the searcher’s description.

The new AI search feature creates a better experience for the end user by speeding up the process of finding the best deal, even if they aren’t fully sure what they’re looking for.

With a better user experience facilitated by our new search AI feature, Onfolio expects higher user return rates, higher site interaction rates, and higher revenues at mightydeals.com

“Our new AI tool demonstrates that Onfolio is focused on delivering the best experience for our customers across all our subsidiaries,” said Dominic Wells, CEO of Onfolio Holdings Inc.

MightyDeals.com

Mighty Deals is a free daily deals website aimed at creative professionals with a focus on products and services for web designers and developers. The site offers amazing deals on quality fonts, templates, apps, add-ons, plug-ins, ebooks, icons, and more. The site provides discounts on packages which usually range between 50%-97% off but are only available for a limited time. MightyDeals.com boasts an exceptional return rate from its users and is one of Onfolio Holdings' highest revenue-generating subsidiaries.

Onfolio Holdings Inc.

Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, each with a niche content focus and brand identity. Onfolio acquires firms that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence, and can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio’s experience and skillset allow it to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “explores,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continues,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us under the caption “Risk Factors” included in our SEC filings and other risks to which our Company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control.

Investor Contact

Core IR

[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg0NzAyOCM1NjE2NDU0IzIyNTA0NDg=
Onfolio-Holdings-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.