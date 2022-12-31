Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022

WUHAN, China, May 26, 2023

WUHAN, China, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited ("Dunxin" or the "Company") (NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender servicing individuals and small and medium enterprises ("SMEs") in Hubei Province, China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 15, 2023, as amended. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at http://en.hbctxed.com/index.php/index-show-tid-63.html.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at [email protected]

About Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited

Dunxin is a licensed microfinance lender serving individuals and SMEs in Hubei Province, China. Dunxin suspended offering loans to its customers since 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

