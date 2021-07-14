PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a merger investigation has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Owlet, Inc. (f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corp.) ("Owlet" or the "Company") (NYSE: OWLT) who purchased stock prior to July 14, 2021.

This investigation concerns the fairness of Owlet's 2021 de-SPAC merger. Shortly after the Owlet 2021 de-SPAC merger closed, Owlet stock began spiraling downwards.

The Owlet de-SPAC merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Owlet has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

