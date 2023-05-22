On May 22, 2023, Keh Lu, President & CEO of Diodes Inc ( DIOD, Financial), sold 3,683 shares of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Diodes Inc, with 29 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year. In this article, we will take a closer look at Keh Lu's role at Diodes Inc, the company's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Keh Lu?

Keh Lu is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Diodes Inc. He has been with the company since 2005 and has played a significant role in its growth and development. Under his leadership, Diodes Inc has expanded its product portfolio and market presence, making it a key player in the semiconductor industry.

Diodes Inc's Business Description

Diodes Inc is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of high-quality application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The company serves the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. Diodes Inc's products include diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors, power management devices, and more.

Insider Transactions and Stock Price Relationship

Over the past year, Keh Lu has sold a total of 138,361 shares and purchased 0 shares. This pattern of insider selling is consistent with the broader trend at Diodes Inc, which has seen 29 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same period. It is important to analyze insider transactions to understand the sentiment of company insiders and their outlook on the stock's future performance.

On the day of Keh Lu's recent sale, shares of Diodes Inc were trading at $95.74 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $4,380.459 million. The price-earnings ratio of 13.38 is lower than the industry median of 22.89 and lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued compared to its peers and its historical valuation.

With a price of $95.74 and a GuruFocus Value of $97.91, Diodes Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Conclusion

The recent sale of 3,683 shares by Diodes Inc President & CEO Keh Lu is part of a broader trend of insider selling at the company. While this may raise concerns for some investors, it is essential to consider the stock's valuation and overall market conditions. Diodes Inc's current price-earnings ratio and price-to-GF-Value ratio suggest that the stock is fairly valued. Investors should continue to monitor insider transactions and other relevant factors to make informed decisions about the company's stock.