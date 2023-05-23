Insider Buying: CFO Laurent Chardonnet Acquires 5,000 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Inc (PRLD)

May 23, 2023
On May 23, 2023, Laurent Chardonnet, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Prelude Therapeutics Inc (

PRLD, Financial), purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock. This recent acquisition is part of a broader trend of insider buying at Prelude Therapeutics Inc, which has seen 8 insider buys over the past year. In contrast, there has been only 1 insider sell during the same period.

Who is Laurent Chardonnet?

Laurent Chardonnet serves as the CFO of Prelude Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. Chardonnet has extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, having held various leadership positions in finance and operations. His expertise in financial management and strategic planning has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of Prelude Therapeutics Inc.

About Prelude Therapeutics Inc

Prelude Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company's innovative approach to drug discovery is based on its proprietary platform, which enables the identification of novel drug targets and the development of small molecule therapeutics. Prelude Therapeutics Inc is committed to advancing its pipeline of drug candidates to address the unmet medical needs of cancer patients and improve their quality of life.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Laurent Chardonnet has purchased a total of 25,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics Inc and has not sold any shares. This pattern of insider buying suggests that Chardonnet has confidence in the company's prospects and believes that the stock is undervalued. The fact that there have been 8 insider buys and only 1 insider sell over the past year further supports this notion.

On the day of Chardonnet's recent purchase, shares of Prelude Therapeutics Inc were trading at $5.5 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $290.058 million. This valuation is an important factor to consider when analyzing the relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price.

GF Value and Valuation Analysis

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that takes into account the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

By considering these factors, the GF Value provides a comprehensive assessment of a stock's true value. In the case of Prelude Therapeutics Inc, the recent insider buying activity, combined with the stock's current valuation, suggests that the stock may be undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's financial performance and any future insider transactions to gain further insight into the stock's potential.

Conclusion

The recent insider buying activity by CFO Laurent Chardonnet, along with the broader trend of insider buying at Prelude Therapeutics Inc, indicates a positive outlook for the company. With a market cap of $290.058 million and a stock price of $5.5 per share, the stock appears to be undervalued based on the GF Value. Investors should monitor the company's financial performance and any future insider transactions to make informed decisions about the stock's potential.

