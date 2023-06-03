Insider Sell: SVP, COO Michel Dahan Sells 95,478 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)

On May 25, 2023, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Michel Dahan sold 95,478 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (

AKBA, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. This recent transaction has raised questions about the company's future prospects and the relationship between insider trading and stock price.

Who is Michel Dahan?

Michel Dahan serves as the Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. With extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Dahan has played a crucial role in the company's growth and development. His expertise in operations, strategy, and commercialization has been instrumental in driving Akebia Therapeutics' success.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc's Business Description

Akebia Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The company's primary product candidate, vadadustat, is an oral therapy designed to treat anemia due to chronic kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics aims to improve the lives of patients by addressing the unmet medical needs in the field of nephrology.

Michel Dahan's Insider Trading Activity

Over the past year, Michel Dahan has sold a total of 125,980 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 95,478 shares represents a significant portion of his trading activity in the past year. The insider transaction history for Akebia Therapeutics Inc shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year, while there have been 16 insider sells during the same period.

Insider Trends and Stock Price Relationship

Insider trading activity can sometimes provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and the market's perception of its value. In the case of Akebia Therapeutics Inc, the absence of insider buys and the prevalence of insider sells over the past year may raise concerns about the company's future performance. However, it is essential to consider other factors, such as the company's financial health, growth prospects, and industry trends, before drawing any conclusions.

Valuation

On the day of Michel Dahan's recent sale, shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc were trading at $1.22 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $210.099 million. With a price of $1.22 and a GuruFocus Value of $1.85, Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.66. This indicates that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making any decisions based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, Michel Dahan's recent sale of 95,478 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc warrants attention from investors. While the insider trading activity may raise concerns, it is crucial to consider the company's overall financial health, growth prospects, and industry trends before making any investment decisions. The stock's current valuation suggests that it may be a possible value trap, and investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before taking any action.

