CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES AND ADDITION TO SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 29, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") announces that Ms. Cassandra Joseph will step down as non-executive Chair and director effective June 30, 2023 in order to focus her attention on her new role as General Counsel of Ivanhoe Electric. Mr. Bryan Disher, non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee, will become Chair of the Board of Directors upon her departure.

Century_Lithium_Corp__CENTURY_LITHIUM_ANNOUNCES_BOARD_CHANGES%C2%A0AN.jpg

"Cassandra played a pivotal role in the transformation of our Company over the past two years", said President and CEO, Bill Willoughby. "Cassandra's business acumen has helped guide our Company through key development stages. On behalf of the Board and management, we thank her for her dedicated service to the Board of Directors and the Company and wish her well in her new endeavor."

"On behalf of the Century Lithium team we welcome Bryan to his new position and look forward to continue working with him in our efforts to build significant value for our shareholders."

"Serving Century Lithium as Board Chair has been an honor", said Ms. Joseph. "A special thanks to Century's management team and my fellow Board members for their shared commitment to the Company's success."

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd S. Fayram, to the position of Senior Vice President Metallurgy. Mr. Fayram is a 43-101 Qualified Engineer with a designation in Metallurgical Engineering. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mineral Processing Engineering and a Masters of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from Montana College of Mines and Technology. Mr. Fayram joins Century Lithium with over thirty -five years of experience. He has held several positions with international mining and metals companies including projects in United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, and Australia. Experienced and trained in Mineral Processing, he also has extensive industrial experience in mining, crushing, mineral processing, hydrometallurgy, electrometallurgy, pyrometallurgy, environmental affairs and mineral economics.

"We are fortunate to be able to have an experienced metallurgist like Todd join our team", stated Bill Willoughby, President & CEO of Century Lithium. "Todd's knowledge and experience will complement our current team, maintain project continuity, and add significant value to Century Lithium as we move the project past feasibility and towards production. The addition of Mr. Fayram reflects the Company's strategy to complement its existing expertise in lithium with strong metallurgical expertise."

"I am looking forward to joining the Century Lithium team and contributing my knowledge and understanding in the areas of metallurgy to this exciting project", commented Mr. Fayram.

About Century Lithium Corp.

Century Lithium Corp. (formerly Cypress Development Corp.) is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in west-central Nevada, USA. Century Lithium is currently in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit at its Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

favicon.png?sn=VA13006&sd=2023-05-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-lithium-announces-board-changes-and-addition-to-senior-management-301836321.html

SOURCE Century Lithium Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=VA13006&Transmission_Id=202305290800PR_NEWS_USPR_____VA13006&DateId=20230529
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.