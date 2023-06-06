TDCX, (NYSE: TDCX), an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, today announced the launch of its artificial intelligence (AI) consulting arm, TDCX AI. Through the specialized division, TDCX aims to leverage the power of AI to analyze big data, generate insights, and unlock opportunities for stronger predictive capabilities and process improvements in the area of CX.

Mr. Laurent Junique, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, TDCX, said, “Many companies face the challenge of managing large and complex datasets in today’s data-driven world. Within those data lies valuable patterns, trends, and correlations between customer preferences and buyer behaviors that are waiting to be tapped. Through our latest initiative, TDCX AI, we will collaborate even more closely with our clients to extract actionable insights to optimize operations and enhance decision-making processes with accuracy and speed. These efforts will help us design the next iteration of digitally enabled customer interactions.”

TDCX AI, led by Mr. Ben Sun, SVP, TDCX, brings together TDCX’s expertise in leveraging AI in CX applications. Mr. Sun brings more than 20 years of experience in AI strategy, CX digital transformation, corporate venture building, innovation, and CX organization design.

He will work with a team of 50 specialists with expertise in AI, machine learning, AI automation, and advanced business analytics. The team has a track record of successfully implementing AI solutions that have a specific CX application and generating actionable insights for diverse clients. Examples of such experience include accelerating speed to proficiency in customer service, AI-driven training development, generative data augmentation, and intelligent performance management.

Hyper-personalized customer experiences

One area of focus for TDCX AI is the leveraging of generative AI to deliver hyper-personalized CX. Through comprehensive analysis of customer data, the TDCX AI team can help clients identify preferences, habits, and behaviors, thereby enabling the creation of tailored CX journeys and targeted marketing strategies. Such levels of personalization will in turn drive customer loyalty and revenue growth.

Mr. Sun said, “An example of how generative AI can be used to create hyper-personalized experiences is the better matching of customer service representatives to customers. Use cases include routing calls to representatives that have either served the customer well before and thus, already have an idea of the customer’s preferences or routing high churn-risk customers to representatives who are highly skilled at retention.”

To help clients explore the possibilities of integrating generative AI in their CX delivery model, TDCX AI has developed an AI Maturity Program. The program takes a structured approach to assessing a client’s capabilities across multiple areas, including leadership and vision, proficiency in AI, CX organization structure, process maturity, technical infrastructure, and data security and privacy, to name a few. The client will then be provided an analysis of where they stand against industry best practices to understand the areas of opportunity for AI. The process also involves active engagement of the client’s senior leaders to ensure that there is effective AI deployment.

Mr. Sun said, “While AI offers our industry many possibilities, it is important for key decision makers and their teams to determine the role that generative AI plays in their business and their readiness before starting on their journey. With our years of experience in delivering exceptional CX and expertise in deploying AI for CX applications, the TDCX AI team can play a key role in orchestrating that process for clients.”

Enhancing productivity and the employee experience

Generative AI will also be used to enhance productivity among TDCX’s employees and to free them up to focus on more rewarding and fulfilling work.

The TDCX AI team will collaborate with internal stakeholders to develop AI-driven tools and platforms that expedite access to relevant information. This will help employees to find information more quickly and support their problem-solving process.

By combining human intelligence and AI, TDCX’s employees will be able to retrieve critical data, perform comprehensive analyses, and make informed decisions swiftly and accurately. This will in turn lead to faster response times and better one-time resolution for customers.

Mr. Junique said, “The integration of generative AI in the CX industry has the potential to not only transform the customer experience but also create better job opportunities for humans. By leveraging AI technologies to automate repetitive tasks and streamline processes, we empower our employees to focus on more meaningful and complex interactions with customers. This shift enables our team of talented CX professionals to utilize their unique skills, empathy, and problem-solving abilities, which ultimately deliver higher value to our clients.

“Our commitment to combining the power of generative AI with human expertise ensures that our employees thrive in a dynamic and rewarding work environment, fostering professional growth and job satisfaction.”

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty, and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence, and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising, and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 17,800 employees across 28 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain, Colombia and Türkiye. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

