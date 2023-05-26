Socket Mobile Strengthens Balance Sheet with a Secured Subordinated Convertible Note Financing of $1.6 Million

Author's Avatar
7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FREMONT, Calif., May 30, 2023

FREMONT, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today announced completion of a secured subordinated convertible note financing of $1,600,000. The proceeds will be used to increase the Company's working capital balances.

Socket_Mobile_Logo.jpg

The notes have a three-year term and will mature on May 26, 2026. The interest rate on the notes is 10%, payable quarterly in cash. The holder of each note may require the Company to repay the principal amount of the note plus accrued interest at any time after May 26, 2024. The notes are secured by the assets of the Company and are subordinated to the Company's debts with Western Alliance Bank, its senior lender. The principal amount of each note is convertible at any time, at the option of the holder, into shares of the Company's common stock at a conversion price of $1.34 per share, the closing price of the common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on May 26, 2023, and the most recent closing price as of the closing of the financing.

Investors in the financing include Charlie Bass, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, Kevin Mills, the Company's CEO and a director, and Bill Parnell, the Company's Board director. Additional details of the financing are set forth in a Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the SEC.

About Socket Mobile:
Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless reader/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, digital ID, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Fremont, Calif. and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com. Follow Socket Mobile on LinkedIn, Twitter, and keep up with our latest News and Updates.

Socket Investor Contact:

Lynn Zhao

Chief Financial Officer

510-933-3016

[email protected]

Socket is a registered trademark of Socket Mobile. All other trademarks and trade names contained herein may be those of their respective owners.

© 2023, Socket Mobile, Inc. All rights reserved.

favicon.png?sn=SF12859&sd=2023-05-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socket-mobile-strengthens-balance-sheet-with-a-secured-subordinated-convertible-note-financing-of-1-6-million-301836180.html

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF12859&Transmission_Id=202305300600PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF12859&DateId=20230530
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.