FREMONT, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity, today announced completion of a secured subordinated convertible note financing of $1,600,000. The proceeds will be used to increase the Company's working capital balances.

The notes have a three-year term and will mature on May 26, 2026. The interest rate on the notes is 10%, payable quarterly in cash. The holder of each note may require the Company to repay the principal amount of the note plus accrued interest at any time after May 26, 2024. The notes are secured by the assets of the Company and are subordinated to the Company's debts with Western Alliance Bank, its senior lender. The principal amount of each note is convertible at any time, at the option of the holder, into shares of the Company's common stock at a conversion price of $1.34 per share, the closing price of the common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on May 26, 2023, and the most recent closing price as of the closing of the financing.

Investors in the financing include Charlie Bass, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, Kevin Mills, the Company's CEO and a director, and Bill Parnell, the Company's Board director. Additional details of the financing are set forth in a Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the SEC.

