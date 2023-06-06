Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC) to Ellington Financial Inc. is fair to Arlington shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, (i) each share of Arlington common stock will be converted into 0.3619 shares of Ellington common stock, and (ii) Arlington common stockholders will also receive $0.09 per share. Upon the closing of the proposed acquisition, Arlington stockholders are expected to own approximately 15% of the combined company’s stock.

Halper Sadeh encourages Arlington shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Arlington and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Arlington shareholders; (2) determine whether Ellington is underpaying for Arlington; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Arlington shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Arlington shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

