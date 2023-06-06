Lille.ai is Launched: Generate Communications With Full Traceability and Control

5 hours ago
Lille.ai redefines the way we communicate and share information, while keeping your ingenuity at the heart of the process.

Built with extractive and generative AI, Lille.ai effortlessly converts topics, URLs, PDFs, and documents into engaging and informative content, optimized for various platforms such as website blogs, LinkedIn posts and articles, and Twitter threads.

Lille.ai doesn't just create content - it optimizes it. By creating backlinks and H1/H2 tags, it provides an easy way to improve SEO, thus enhancing your online presence at reduced costs and significant time savings.

Gain confidence with full bibliography traceability and stay in full control by easily selecting or deselecting key points extracted before generating the write-up.

ALBANY, NY, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Nowigence, Inc. ( NOWG) announced today that Lille.ai, an innovative and impactful content creation platform powered by advanced artificial intelligence, has officially launched.

In an instant, Lille.ai can convert content from blogs, articles, private files, and analytical reports into tweets or converts twitter threads into blogs, articles, or reports. It helps elevate your content strategy by providing you or your teams with a tool to convert any research topic into various content formats and assists with the propagation for SEO optimization.

Sales, marketing, research, branding, corporate communication, executive level influencers, and advertising teams have found significant value with Lille.ai. Onboarding access and the introductory price is available on the website Lille.ai. Its key features are:

  • Easily combine content from multiple URLs into inspiring blogs, LinkedIn posts and articles, and Twitter threads.
  • Transform documents into informative blogs, LinkedIn posts and articles, and Twitter threads.
  • Convert LinkedIn posts and articles into blog content and Twitter threads.
  • Turn Twitter threads into insightful blogs, LinkedIn posts, and articles.
  • Auto-generate backlinks to enhance propagation for SEO and drive organic growth.

Commenting, Rohit Kumar, the first to ask his team to use Lille.ai even during its development said, “The immediate value Lille.ai of saving over 90% of your time is evident in the first 10 minutes of use. Its effectiveness by embracing different ideas from trustworthy sources, auto SEO propagation, and providing users the control to upload their own content gives it personalization.” Rohit Kumar was the former Public Sector Country Head for Microsoft in India and South Asia MD for Elsevier Health Sciences. A longtime technology executive, he is currently the Founder and CEO of Chapter Apps Inc, a Mobile First Digital Training and Learning Platform company used by over 2.5 million Learners in the Corporate World.

About Nowigence:
Nowigence, Inc. ( NOWG) develops, distributes, and markets advanced extractive and generative artificial intelligence (AI) SaaS products that instantaneously answers what you want to know now that otherwise lies buried in various documents, whether publicly available or in private files.


Corporate Communications:
Tracy Metzger, Albany, NY
www.lille.ai, +1-704-275-5522, [email protected]

