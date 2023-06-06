Latch%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH), maker of LatchOS, the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, today announced the completion of the first installation of Latch-powered Marks USA ArchiTech Series Networx Locks at Meridia Living’s Meridia+Village+Commons+in+South+Orange%2C+NJ. Residents of the new construction building of 106 units will benefit from Latch’s full-building smart access, flexible unlock methods, and concierge capabilities, delivering a seamless resident and property management experience.

“This first installation with Marks USA is a milestone in accelerating Latch’s vision to make it easier for customers to deliver the best resident experience,” said Jamie Siminoff, Latch’s incoming CEO. “Marks USA locks integrated with Latch’s technology should streamline new and retrofit installations moving forward and help expand Latch’s footprint in new market segments. This installation serves as a proof of concept for similar opportunities in the future.”

This integration merges Latch’s app experience and Latch Lens with a vast array of customizable architectural door hardware from Marks+USA, a division of NAPCO Security Technologies. The Latch app enables authorized users and residents to unlock the door in whatever manner they choose, such as with an iOS or Android device, Apple Watch, keycard, or door code, for unparalleled convenience and flexibility.

“Working with Latch, we are able to deliver a modern, elevated access control experience to our customers and their end users, aesthetically matching Marks door locks inside and outside the building,” said Stephen Spinelli, SVP of Sales at NAPCO. “We are thrilled to complete our first installation together and look forward to bringing this more fluid user experience to more spaces and residents, teaming the considerable strengths of Latch’s access control and property management technology with Marks USA Custom Locking.”

Meridia+Living, along with Latch’s installation partner Protection+Technologies, helped make this project possible. In addition to managing the installation process, Protection Technologies was instrumental in the design, servicing, and support for this project.

“Delivering the best possible living experience is always our primary goal,” said Brian J. Pfistner, CCIM, Chief Asset Officer at Meridia Living. “By partnering with Latch and Marks USA on this project, we were able to do just that, offering the latest technology and increased flexibility to suit the needs and lifestyle of each individual resident.”

“We are honored to support Latch and Marks USA on this installation to provide high-quality, reliable access control to the residents of Meridia Village Commons,” said Mike Singer, President at Protection Technologies. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with Latch to help provide a superior living and property management experience to more developments in the future.”

About Latch, Inc.

Latch makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services. For more information, please visit www.latch.com.

